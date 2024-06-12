The Michaels Organization: Michaels Educational Foundation Awards Over $2 Million in Resident Scholarships

The total for the 2024/2025 academic year represents a new record of scholarships awarded to residents in The Michaels Organization's affordable and military housing communities

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, has awarded $2,135,500 in scholarships for the 2024/2025 academic school year to 261 residents living in affordable and military living communities owned or managed by The Michaels Organization.





California Michaels Scholar

A multi-year recipient of a college scholarship from the Educational Foundation was recognized at a ceremony at Michaels' affordable housing community in Los Angeles, California.





This year's $2M+ donation sets a record-high for the program, which, in total, has now awarded more than $16 million to thousands of residents across Michaels' portfolio since the foundation was established in 1991.

"Providing our residents with the opportunity to further their education is a true testament to our mission of Lifting Lives," said John J. O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of The Michaels Organization. "It's an honor to continue this program year after year and to continuously strive for a better future for our residents."

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation provides grants to residents to use toward their pursuit of higher education at any accredited college, university, or vocational training program in the nation. Scholarships are awarded annually and students may reapply each year of their undergraduate education for continuing grants.

The 2024 scholarship recipients represent an extraordinary group of students with a wide variety of interests and backgrounds.

Among this year's scholars is Virginia, a first-time awardee from Savoy Square in Chicago. Virginia plans to use her award to work toward her associate degree in information technology and then a bachelor's in computer science from Malcolm X College. Inspired by her son Laquan - a previous two-time Michaels scholarship recipient who graduated in May, Virginia made the decision to revisit her education and return to school after previously withdrawing from high school as a teenager.

Returning scholars include sisters Alianah and Katelynn from Frontier Heritage Communities at Fort Leavenworth, KS, who are studying business analytics at the University of Kansas and nursing at Bradley University, respectively.

All foundation funds are raised through voluntary contributions by corporations, companies, families, private trusts, and individuals throughout The Michaels Organization's business network. All donations are then matched $2 for every $1 by The Michaels Organization's Founder and Chairman, Michael J. Levitt, and his wife, Pat Levitt.

A separate program, designed specifically for residents of Michaels' student living communities, will open for applications later this year.

About The Michaels Educational Foundation

The Michaels Educational Foundation is a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, established to administer scholarships to Michaels residents. The scholarship program was the first of its kind in the affordable housing industry when it was created and since its inception, the program has expanded to include residents of Michaels' military and student living communities and is monumental to The Michaels Organization's mission of Creating Communities that Lift Lives.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate that has been pioneering solutions to the nation's housing challenges for more than 50 years. Offering full-service capabilities in design, development, property management, construction, and investment management, Michaels' expertise spans across housing markets, including affordable, attainable/workforce, student/market, and privatized Military housing. Serving 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting attainable housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives. Visit TMO.com our Media Room, and follow us on LinkedIn.

