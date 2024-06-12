Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Wheaton | Bekins, the fourth largest van line in the country, taps Jim Gaw, a former Bekins Van Lines executive with a long history in moving and storage, as its new president. With a career spanning more than two decades in the industry, Gaw's proven track record of driving growth lends itself to a positive outlook for the Indianapolis-based van line.

Jim Gaw, new president of Wheaton | Bekins, the country's fourth-largest household goods company, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9524/212688_e518b980-c4ab-435e-8245-9966822a12c1-multimedia-jim-gaw-headshot-smaller_550.jpg

Coming to Wheaton | Bekins from his position of COO at APS Logistics, Inc.,Gaw is a 12-year veteran of Atlas World Group International, where he served as President and COO. Prior to working at Atlas, Gaw worked at Bekins Van Lines as Vice President of International before Wheaton World Wide Moving acquired Bekins Van Lines in 2012. With his diverse experience in transportation and logistics he is well-placed to lead Wheaton | Bekins at a time when the industry is experiencing changes.

"As an ESOP company, everyone at the van line values innovation in pursuit of service excellence," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton | Bekins. "Gaw's experience in the household goods industry, combined with his strategic vision and operational expertise, makes him the ideal leader to drive our company's strategic growth. His ability to foster relationships and lead high-performing teams will be instrumental as we expand our market share and enhance our service offerings."

As president, Gaw will oversee all aspects of Wheaton | Bekins' operations, working closely with Kirschner, the board of directors, and the executive committee to establish long-range goals, plans and policies to move the company forward.

"I am honored to join Wheaton | Bekins and look forward to working with this talented team to build on their strong foundation," Gaw said. "Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients, expand our market presence and foster a culture of collaboration and excellence."

Wheaton | Bekins is located at 8010 Castleton Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Staff can be reached by phone at (800) 932-7799 or online at wheatonworldwide.com and bekins.com.

About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, including Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

