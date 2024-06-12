New Hope Network Unveils Key Health and Wellness Product Trends Ahead of Newtopia Now Launch

New Hope Network, the leading health and wellness event organizer and industry resource for natural products, announces top trends to be discovered at its highly anticipated inaugural event Newtopia Now, an immersive experience for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) community focused on product discovery, insightful programming and intentional connections, slated for August 25-28, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center.

Newtopia Now offers a unique concept, providing brands with curated neighborhoods to showcase the latest product offerings: Thrive, a destination for conscious health and vitality, Represent, celebrating diversity and multiculturalism in CPG, Regenerate, championing sustainability and environmental impact and Glow, dedicated to conscious beauty and holistic wellness. Based on this year's exhibitors, New Hope identifies five CPG trends from evolved agriculture models to functional beverages alongside 23 hot brands to watch.

Innovative emerging brands are shining bright across the food and beverage, dietary supplement and beauty and wellness categories at Newtopia Now. Defined as companies with less than $5 million in revenue, companies in this category are establishing funding models and distribution strategies and seeking key partnerships to drive growth, using Newtopia Now as a place to understand market opportunities and challenges and connect with retailers. Key emerging brands in this category include Winnie Lou, Antidote Chocolate, Prime Roots and OrcaSong Farm.

A range of exciting multicultural products that resonate with diverse consumers while introducing shoppers to new unique flavors and product formats will be on display at Newtopia Now. Many of these products leverage heritage ingredients and processing practices. The Represent theme will come to life through onsite content including James Beard winning cookbook author Adrian Miller's session: From Legacy to Leadership: Black Culinary History & the Future of CPG. Notable multicultural brands include Better Sour, Uncle Waithley's, Tia Lupita, Karité Shea Butter and AYO Foods.

Better-for-you beverages, from non-alcoholic to functional favorites and clean label quenchers, are making a splash. Flavorful combinations, low-sugar formulations and wellness-boosting botanicals are driving continued growth and innovation in the beverage space. Parch Spirits, Frescos Beverage, Biotic Ferments, Drink Recess and Abstinence Spirits are among the top beverage brands exhibiting at Newtopia Now.

Companies are leading with regenerative practices, from farming to intentional hiring practices that foster sustainable mission-oriented business models, to redefine conscious CPG, fight climate change, advance soil health and change agricultural systems for the long-haul. Retailers such as Sprouts will be sharing how they partner with regenerative brands in our curated content sessions, while the show floor will be full of companies walking the regenerative talk, such as Dr. Bronner's, Ancient Nutrition, Sol Simple and Pacha Soap.

The future of wellness encompasses beauty products, food, supplements and daily habits, at every life stage. Companies within Glow and across the other three Newtopia Now neighborhoods - Thrive, Regenerate and Represent - are embracing new perspectives on longevity, women's health, wellness and beauty. Exhibiting companies Caire, Pure Indian Foods, Spinster Sisters, Codeage and Best Nest Wellness are at the forefront of the future of wellness.

With the natural products industry expected to surpass $300 billion in 2023, doubling in size from 2013, consumers are paying more attention than ever to the ingredients labels on the products on grocery shelves. Newtopia Now is gathering brands and retailers in one place to uncover the latest CPG innovations and meet growing demand.

