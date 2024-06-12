Lille, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - The humanitarian organization "Humanity Work," based in Las Vegas, Nevada, announces that its founder, Dr. Tahani Saker, was honored by "Les Chemins de la Réussite," a French organization that celebrates the achievements of individuals who make a positive impact on their communities. The ceremony took place at the lounges of the Regional Prefecture.

Dr. Saker expressed gratitude to the organizers, "Les Chemins de la Réussite," and highlighted the values of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity, emphasizing their importance in ensuring freedom of thought, equal opportunities, and collective advancement.

Dr. Saker, a Qatari businesswoman, was recognized for her outstanding achievements and notable contributions through Humanity Work, which is dedicated to providing services to disadvantaged populations worldwide and empowering women to achieve their goals. The organization focuses on addressing pressing issues such as child Labor, education, healthcare, women empowerment, and protecting the rights of every individual.

In this inspiring event, prominent figures from various fields gathered to exchange experiences and ideas on how to enhance cooperation and innovation in facing the challenges of today.

In addition to her philanthropic work, Dr. Saker serves as the CEO of Palma Hospitality Group based in Qatar and is the owner of a luxury fashion brand named Tigre Milano, based in Milan.

"We are honored to recognize Dr. Tahani Saker's remarkable dedication to humanitarian efforts through Humanity Work," said General Abdelkader HAROUNE, President of "Les Chemins de la Réussite. "Her commitment to addressing global issues such as education, healthcare, and women's empowerment serves as an inspiration to individuals worldwide."

With a message of hope and determination, Humanity Work encourages future generations to persevere and shape their paths towards a better future.

This colloquium has proven that enlightened minds and strong wills are capable of achieving the impossible when their efforts are combined. In a world facing growing challenges, the "Territories and Talents" colloquium represents a new pulse of hope and optimism to face tomorrow with confidence and determination.

