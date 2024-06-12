Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Miramis Mining Corp. (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arm's length creditor (the "Creditor") pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditor, and the Creditor has agreed to accept, an aggregate of 897,420 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Settlement Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $44,871.

The Settlement Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Miramis Mining Corp.

Miramis Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company and a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta. The Company is focused on acquiring, financing and developing exploration projects that offer economic upside. The Company currently holds an option to acquire certain mineral claims known as the Nicola East Mineral Property located in British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@miramismining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212714

SOURCE: Miramis Mining Corp.