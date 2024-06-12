Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2024 21:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A-1 Broadcast: Celebrity Trainer Joey Thurman Shares Summer Fit and Fun Inspiration on TipsOnTV

Bestselling Author with Hacks for Enjoying Summer and Achieving Fitness Goals

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Bestselling author and fitness expert Joey Thurman shares these suggestions to help with Summer fitness goals. Discover how this celebrity fitness guru trains his A-list clients to improve sleeping, eating, exercising and even breathing habits. Learn how to be a stronger, healthier, happier person by following "The Minimum Method" along with healthy tips and products that will both inspire and entertain.

Fitness Expert Joey Thurman Offers Tips for a Fit & Fun Summer

Celebrity Fitness Guru Joey Thurman Helps Everyone Have a Fit & Fun Summer

MAINTAINING HYDRATION AND ENERGY

Hydration is key, but no one wants plain water for their summer workouts, and too much caffeine, especially right before a workout, can make anyone feel jittery. Check out Optimum Nutrition AMIN.O Energy + Electrolytes. It has both electrolytes and caffeine from natural sources to give the energy needed during the day or workouts. It is a real game-changer. It comes in a few refreshing fruit flavors, like Strawberry Burst and Watermelon Blast, to boost water with flavor and score the added benefits of caffeine and electrolytes. Just add a scoop to a water bottle and go. For more information, visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

BRAIN HEALTH AS A PART OF STAYING FIT

The mind-body connection is very important, so it is time to add Cognizin, a brain-health nutrient that has been clinically studied to support brain health, focus and attention to that daily routine at home, in the office or at the gym. It is super easy to find in Goli's new Matcha Mind Cognitive Gummies which are available at Target, Amazon and other retailers nationwide. So keep well with Goli and be sure to look for Cognizin on the label. For more information, visit cognizin.com.

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
