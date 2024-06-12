Lancaster, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - UDS Foundation (UDSF), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of older adults and individuals living with disabilities, is excited to host an open (dog) house on Thursday, June 13, 2024, for a "behind-the-scenes" look at its Service Dogs Program.

A team of dedicated volunteers and professionals train the UDSF service dogs for over two years, starting at the age of eight weeks. Then, they're partnered with people who have a mobility disability, autism, or PTSD to help them be more independent and live fuller lives. These dogs help perform basic daily tasks such as closing doors, turning off lights, and retrieving but are also, importantly, affectionate and loving friends.

This year, the UDSF Service Dogs Program was re-accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI). ADI is the leading authority in the assistance dog industry. It establishes and promotes standards of excellence in all areas of assistance dog acquisition, training, and partnership. UDSF is one of only 155 organizations worldwide that has received the prestigious ADI accreditation.

If you've ever wondered how service dogs are trained or wanted to learn more about their work in classrooms and prisons, the UDSF team welcomes you to stop by. At the event, you'll have the opportunity to meet and talk with their clients as they share stories about how their lives changed, see live demonstrations, tour their kennels, and, of course, meet some of the puppies and dogs currently being trained.

To learn more about the Service Dogs Program, visit this page: https://udservices.org/services/personal-care-independence/service-dogs/.

Event Details:

Service Dogs Open House

Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

2270 Erin Court, Lancaster, PA 17601

More Information: https://udservices.org/service-dogs-open-house/

About United Disabilities Services Foundation:

United Disabilities Services Foundation (UDSF), headquartered in Lancaster, PA, is a full-service human services organization offering a comprehensive suite of care solutions that enables individuals to live the way they want. UDSF accomplishes that by providing a variety of home- and community-based services to help people with disabilities enjoy safer, happier, and more independent lives in the comfort of their homes. Incorporated in 1970, UDSF has evolved from a small organization to a company providing a network of a variety of different programs through several nonprofit entities. UDSF serves older adults, individuals with disabilities, and veterans throughout Pennsylvania and has satellite offices in multiple counties. For more information, visit www.udservices.org.

