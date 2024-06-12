Anzeige
Kingstone Companies, Inc.: Kingstone Insurance Company Announces Agreement with ClaimTouch to Enhance Contents Claims Management

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with ClaimTouch Analytics Inc. ("ClaimTouch"), a pioneering technology company, to leverage artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning, and big data in identifying leakage and optimizing the settlement process for content claims.

"We are pleased to announce our agreement with ClaimTouch as part of our ongoing commitment in providing innovative solutions to our valued policyholders," said Dave Fernandez, Chief Claims Officer of Kingstone Insurance Company. "Utilizing the intuitive platform and services provided by ClaimTouch will enable Kingstone to transform the customer experience for contents claims, increasing the accuracy and speed of claim resolution. Contents claims can be confusing and labor intensive for customers, the last thing they need after experiencing a loss. Offering ClaimTouch's user friendly, advanced technology to our customers will simplify and streamline the process for our policyholders and our Claims team."

"We are proud to provide Kingstone with a seamless experience for all stakeholders in the contents claim process," said Mick Noland, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of ClaimTouch. "The contents claim process has remained the same for decades; its impact and significance are widely overlooked by the industry. We are excited to make a difference for Kingstone's policyholders and Claims team by bringing AI & big data to the contents claim workflow."

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2023 was the 15th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

About ClaimTouch Analytics Inc.

ClaimTouch helps the P&C industry become future-ready by leveraging AI and Big Data to bring speed, efficiency, and accuracy to the property and content claim process. It creates a seamless and instant experience for insurance companies, policyholders, and adjusters. For more information, please visit www.claimtouch.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
kdaly@equityny.com

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
