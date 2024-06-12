A-1 Broadcast: Lifestyle and Tech Journalist Anna De Souza Shares Tips for Honoring Dads and Grads on Their Special Day on TipsOnTV

Fun and Unique Ways to Honor Loved Ones in 2024

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Dads and grads do not need another tie, so this year make graduation and Father's Day extra special with a unique gift or experience. During these special celebrations, every graduate or dad will appreciate the time spent choosing just the right way to honor them. Tech journalist and lifestyle expert Anna De Souza shares these timely suggestions for making this a special Father's Day or graduation.

A UNIQUE GIFT SUGGESTION

For dads or grads, get them quality Uniroyal tires. They are known for their value and have been trusted by five generations of American families. Uniroyal has a lot of great tires, but they have recently launched a Laredo tire for pickup trucks and SUVs. The Laredo HT tire is perfect for long road trips or commuting. Also, check out the Laredo AT tire, that works for both on and off road driving. Making affordable, dependable tires has been a Uniroyal's core mission for over 130 years. Uniroyal has a Spring Promotion through the end of the month, to get up to $60 in total savings with the purchase of four new Uniroyal Laredo tires. For more information, visit www.uniroyaltires.com

A UNIQUE OR UNEXPECTED GIFT IDEA

Here is a bright idea that will definitely add some color to their day, GE's LED+ Color Bulb. Dads can use the bulb for parties, holidays or to pick their team's colors for the big game. Grads love to decorate with them and can easily set the mood for school-themed celebrations. With the touch of the remote, this LED bulb changes between cool and warm white with 16 vivid colors and five light modes, like strobe and flash, perfect for parties! No app or WI-FI required. Pick it up for under $10-dollars at Target and target.com. For more information, visit www.gelighting.com

