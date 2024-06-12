Maison Battat Inc: Battat and Walmart: A Perfect Pair for Play

Battat Launches at Walmart

For over forty years, Battat has been dedicated to designing iconic, classic, and high-quality preschool toys at the most affordable prices, with the mission that every child deserves to experience the power of play. Walmart, also known for everyday savings and their proximity to millions of Americans, will be the retailer of choice for the Battat brand, together bringing the best toys at the lowest prices to families across America.

"As a family-owned and operated business, we take pride in our heritage of creating the highest quality toys that are both playful and educational," said Dany Battat, owner of Maison Battat, Inc. "We are excited to expand that legacy with Walmart, a partner with whom we share the same core values of being trusted providers of the highest-quality products and the best value for American families."

"We're excited to welcome Battat and their exciting assortment of toys to Walmart," said Brittany Smith, Vice President of toys at Walmart U.S. "Battat and Walmart are like-minded in our commitment to providing quality items at a great value for our customers. I'm excited to see their excitement over these new preschool and pretend play toys, and the foam modular play collection!"

Battat's new line of preschool and pretend play toys will feature vibrant new and modern takes on classic play patterns, continuing their commitment to quality and creativity. The star of the collection is the Two n' One Kitchen Cafe, an adorable, toddler-sized wooden kitchen playset, complete with accessories and a cafe chalkboard, arriving at a market-disrupting price tag of $49.88. The assortment also features whimsical animals like the Pop-A-Doodle-Doo interactive chicken ball popper with lights, sounds and music, the Croco Pop Piano (a crocodile-shaped piano toy) featuring different music modes and silly sounds, and the Hippodontist dentist play set, complete with everything kids need to perform a full dental check-up on their pretend hippo patient. The preschool line offers an extensive variety of toys for every child - a color-changing lightbox, vehicles, pretend play sets, musical instruments, and more -- all designed to develop fine and gross motor skills, foster communication, and encourage playful problem-solving. Every piece in the Walmart collection is priced at under $50, starting with toy vehicles for under $5.

The new-to-market Play Space collection is a dynamic and unique assortment of modular building and climbing foam pieces, designed for indoor active play. Headlining the collection is Cloud Castle, a lightweight, versatile, playfully designed foam fort-building set, featuring five soft foam pieces that kids can use to build forts, castles, or any type of cozy lounging nook they can dream up. Play Space also includes the Hop In Ball Pit with 65 colorful and crush-proof balls, Cozy Cruiser rocker/loungers, foam rollers and climbers, a giant cuddle animal, and a balance board that transforms into a lounge chair, tunnel or slide. The Play Space pieces, designed to be durable and machine washable, range in price from $29.94 to $59 for most items and $129 for the five-piece Cloud Castle set.

A full range of Battat's beloved classic toys are now available on walmart.com. The whimsical new line of preschool, pretend play toys and the Play Space collection are currently available for preorder on walmart.com, and will officially launch online July 27th and in-store on August 17th, only at Walmart.

