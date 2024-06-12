Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces election results of its 2024 annual general meeting held on June 12, 2024 ("2024 AGM"), representing its fiscal year ended 2023.

Bonterra is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the 2024 AGM, including: (i) to set the number of Directors at seven (7); (ii) to re-elect Messrs. Cesar Gonzalez, Marc-André Pelletier, Normand Champigny, Matthew Happyjack, Paul Jacobi, Matt Houk and Peter O'Malley as Directors; (iii) to appoint the Crowe MacKay LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and (iv) to consider and, if deemed advisable, adopt with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

Details in respect of such matters were provided in the Company's management information circular dated May 2, 2024. A total of 76,212,048 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 57% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Results from the vote are presented in the table below:





About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. for the Urban-Barry properties, which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. Over the next three years, Osisko can earn a 70% interest by incurring $30 million in work expenditures. This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Marc-André Pelletier, President & CEO

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

