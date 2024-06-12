Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - New World Solutions Inc. (CSE: NEWS) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5) ("NEWS" or "New World" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Panyo AI Technologies Inc. ("Panyo") previously announced on June 4, 2024 that marks a significant expansion of New World Solutions' portfolio by enhancing its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) sharing market.

In this strategic move, New World has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Panyo, a leading company in the electric vehicle (EV) rental market known for its innovative and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Paul Haber, CEO of the Company, commented, "The acquisition of Panyo marks a significant milestone for New World as we continue to expand our portfolio and strengthen our position in the electric vehicle market. We are excited to integrate Panyo's operations and look forward to the growth opportunities this acquisition brings."

The acquisition was completed as a share exchange whereby as consideration for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Panyo, the Company issued 20,000,000 units (the "Units") consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company to the shareholders of Panyo with each shareholder receiving a pro rata number of Units. See the news release dated June 4, 2024 for additional details regarding the transaction.

About Panyo AI Technologies

Panyo AI Technologies is dedicated to advancing eco-friendly transportation by making electric vehicles (EV) widely available through its services. The company is committed to enhancing urban mobility with a selection of stylish and comfortable electric vehicles, designed to meet the diverse needs of customers. Panyo AI Technologies' mission is to democratize access to electric vehicles, providing sustainable and accessible transportation solutions for everyone.

To learn more about Panyo, please visit: https://www.panyotech.com/.

About New World

New World Solutions is a technology company focused on providing solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

For additional information on New World and other corporate information, please visit the company website at https://www.newworldinc.io/.

