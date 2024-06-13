Dupont Registry Group: duPont REGISTRY Introduces dR Finance

A Premier Financing Service for Luxury and Exotic Car Enthusiasts

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / duPont REGISTRY, the leading marketplace for exotic and luxury automobiles, is proud to announce the launch of dR Finance, a bespoke financial service tailored specifically for clients and dealerships in the realm of luxury cars and exotics.

With a commitment to providing unparalleled service and expertise, dR Finance is poised to revolutionize the way enthusiasts acquire their dream vehicles. Whether you're in the market for a rare supercar or a classic luxury sedan, our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to crafting customized financing solutions to suit your unique needs and preferences.

"60% of exotic and luxury car transactions are financed or leased; duPont REGISTRY is thrilled to introduce dR Finance as the latest addition to our suite of premier services for our clients and dealerships," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "We understand that acquiring a luxury vehicle is more than just a transaction - it's an experience. With dR Finance, we aim to enhance that experience by offering flexible financing options and personalized service every step of the way."

Through a partnership with Westlake Financial, dR Finance will create personalized offers to any cars on our platform. Our dealerships will benefit from pre-qualified clients and a white-glove service. "Thanks to the data and expertise provided by duPont REGISTRY in exotic and luxury cars, we developed a new product tailored to their clientele, with an average GMV of $200K and above," says Ian Anderson, Group President of Westlake Financial. "We are excited about this partnership and the benefits it will bring to all highline vehicle enthusiasts."

dR Finance caters to a diverse range of luxury car brands (Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Maserati, Aston Martin, McLaren, Bugatti and much more), ensuring that every enthusiast can turn their automotive dreams into reality.

For more information about dR Finance and how to elevate your luxury car buying experience, visit dupontregistry.com/finance

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby's Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Petrolicious and FerrariChat.

About Westlake Technology Holdings:

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with approximately $22 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial ("Westlake") originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and power sports dealers. Westlake also offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans through Westlake Capital Finance (WCF); portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM); floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake's wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake's subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake's wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com; and commercial real estate lending is offered through Westlake Capital Finance.

Contact Information

Media DRG

media@dupontregistrygroup.com

3055078799

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group

