Lakeworth, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Irma Rojas, a distinguished figure in the resume writing industry with multiple Toast of the Resume Industry (TORI) nominations and Awards, announces the launch of CXO Resumes. This new venture focuses on crafting bespoke resumes, biographies, and LinkedIn profiles for executives aiming to secure six and seven-figure positions.

With over 17 years of experience running RSO Resumes, Rojas has built a reputation for her expertise and dedication. The TORI Awards are highly regarded in the resume writing field, and Rojas's accolades have established her as a leader in helping professionals articulate their career stories.

"I am excited to launch CXO Resumes to serve executives and C-suite professionals who are ready to take their careers to the next level," said Irma Rojas. "My commitment is to work one-on-one with each client, ensuring that their career documents reflect their unique value propositions and are optimized to open doors to high-level opportunities."

(In Frame: Irma Rojas)



Now, with the establishment of CXO Resumes, Irma Rojas aims to offer the same level of personal attention and expertise to a more targeted clientele.

"At CXO Resumes, we understand the high stakes of securing executive positions," Rojas explained. "We offer customized resume packages that are not only visually compelling but also strategically crafted to highlight each client's career assets. Our goal is to help executives stand out in a crowded job market and achieve their career aspirations swiftly."

CXO Resumes offers a comprehensive range of services, including executive resume writing, LinkedIn profile optimization, biographies and board resumes, Clients benefit from personal consultations, quick turnaround times, up to 5 revisions, and lifetime document storage.

As an active member of the National Resume Writers' Association (NRWA), Rojas brings a wealth of knowledge and a network of industry professionals to her clients. Her journey from a novice resume writer to an award-winning expert underscores her dedication to continuous improvement and client success.

"Investing in a professional resume is investing in your future," Rojas emphasized. "Our mission at CXO Resumes is to be your trusted advisor throughout your career, providing you with superior documents and services that will accelerate your career in the direction of your choosing."

For more information about CXO Resumes and to schedule a consultation, please visit www.cxoresumes.com

About CXO Resumes:

CXO Resumes is dedicated to helping executives, professionals, and C-suite clients secure six and seven-figure jobs faster than they thought possible. Founded by TORI award-winning resume writer Irma Rojas, the company offers personalized, results-driven resume strategies and a commitment to excellence. With expertise in all industries, CXO Resumes creates job-winning marketing documents that communicate credibility, expertise, and value.

