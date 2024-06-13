Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Aethir (ATH) on June 12, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ATH/USDT trading pair, which has gone live already.





Aethir (ATH) is a cloud computing infrastructure platform that transforms the ownership, distribution, and utilization of enterprise-grade GPUs through a scalable, decentralized framework for sharing computational resources.

Introducing Aethir: Revolutionizing Enterprise-Grade GPU Cloud Computing

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Aethir (ATH), a cutting-edge decentralized cloud computing platform that is transforming the landscape of Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) utilization. At its core, Aethir addresses the growing demand for GPU resources driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and cloud gaming. Traditional centralized models of GPU ownership and distribution have proven inefficient and costly, often leaving vast amounts of computational power underutilized. Aethir disrupts this paradigm by leveraging a distributed framework that aggregates idle GPU capacity from diverse sources, particularly targeting the untapped potential in US data centers, where an estimated 85-90% of GPU capacity remains underutilized.

The Aethir platform operates through a unique combination of distributed GPU frameworks, decentralized ownership, and collaborative cross-cluster operations. This architecture seamlessly connects separate GPU clusters into a unified network, enhancing the scalability, reliability, and resilience required for heavy processing tasks in AI and gaming. By enabling decentralized ownership, Aethir ensures broader accessibility and significantly reduces barriers to entry for new users. This model not only democratizes access to advanced computational resources but also fosters a more equitable and sustainable technological ecosystem, making high-performance computing more affordable and efficient.

Aethir's innovative approach also includes the Aethir Token (ATH), the platform's native cryptocurrency, which plays a central role in facilitating transactions, governance, and incentivization within the network. ATH tokens are used for paying service fees, staking to support network security, and participating in governance decisions. This integrated economic model ensures that as Aethir's ecosystem grows, so does the value and utility of the ATH token. Overall, Aethir is pioneering a new era in cloud computing by optimizing the use of existing resources, enhancing global GPU compute availability, and paving the way for continued growth and innovation in GPU-reliant industries.

Based on ERC20, ATH has a total supply of 42 billion (i.e. 42,000,000,000). The ATH token distribution is as follows: Airdrop 6%, Team 12.5%, Investors 11.5%, Advisors 5%, Checkers and Compute Providers 50%, and Ecosystem 15%. The ATH token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on June 12, 2024. Investors who are interested in ATH can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world.

