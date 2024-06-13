Anzeige
WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035 | Ticker-Symbol: 8A2
Tradegate
11.06.24
18:03 Uhr
85,50 Euro
-4,50
-5,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,0091,0012.06.
89,5090,0012.06.
13.06.2024 05:06 Uhr
Altair Engineering Establishes New Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TROY, Mich., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has established a new location in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new location in one of Dubai's free-trade zones expands Altair's global presence and bolsters operations within the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Altair establishes new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new location expands Altair's global presence and bolsters operations within the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

"This new office will help us better address our GCC customers' business requirements," said Vishwanath Rao, managing director, India-GCC-ANZ. "The GCC technology landscape is rapidly evolving with large-scale investments in automotive, banking, defense and many other industries. By virtue of having an office in this region, we intend to bring our global expertise to businesses in the GCC region. We are excited to closely collaborate with our customers to deploy our simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics portfolio to help our customers build next-gen products and solutions."

The new office located at Dubai World Trade Centre, The Offices C1, 201, Regus Business Center, One Central District, will support Altair customers in all industries, particularly those in automotive, defense, energy, manufacturing, and more.

For more information about Altair, visit www.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts
Altair Corporate
Bridget Hagan
+1.216.769.2658
corp-newsroom@altair.com

Altair Investor Relations
Stephen Palmtag
+1.669.328.9111
ir@altair.com

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa
Charlotte Hartmann
+49 7031 6208 0
emea-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2436021/Dubai_office_image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-establishes-new-office-in-dubai-united-arab-emirates-302171055.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
