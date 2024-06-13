Epique Realty Unveils Revolutionary CliqueOffers Platform Free for Epique Agents

Revolutionary Digital Tool Empowers Agents to Present Innovative Selling Solutions

Epique Realty is proud to announce the availability of CliqueOffers, an innovative digital platform built exclusively for Epique agents. This cutting-edge tool revolutionizes the way home offers are presented, empowering agents to become consultants for their clients and guide them through the selling process with ease.

CliqueOffers is a game-changer, providing agents with an easy-to-use dashboard interface that offers instant access to multiple offers from various sources, including iBuyers and certified cash buyers. With this powerful platform, agents can effortlessly display all available options and their respective net results, shareable via a live link, allowing them to educate clients and make informed decisions.

"No more forwarding offer emails, filling out spreadsheets, or using calculators ever again!" exclaims Scott Martineau, Senior Consultant at CliqueOffers. "This platform equips Epique agents with the information they need to become consultants for their clients, presenting selling solutions and educating them in the process."

Key Features of CliqueOffers:

Instant Offers: Receive instant offers from multiple sources alongside market listing estimates. Unique to this platform is the ability to add Local Investors.

Comprehensive Dashboard: Access an easy-to-use dashboard with all options and net results shareable via live link.

Client Education: Educate clients on advantages and disadvantages of various selling solutions.

Personalized Profiles: Customize agent profiles with images, social media, lender information, and more.

Landing Pages: Create personalized landing pages to display listings and services.

Lofty Integration: Seamlessly integrate information from Lofty into the CliqueOffers platform.

"As of June, we are celebrating another Epique milestone with 2,500 agents onboard," reports Janice Miller, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We are immensely proud of our growing family of agents and are committed to their success."

To ensure a smooth transition and maximize the benefits of CliqueOffers, Epique Realty has implemented a comprehensive training program where agents will receive training first to be tested and certified to reap all the benefits of CliqueOffers. Once completed, the Agent Certification course will enable agents to access the software. The first training video is now available on the Agent Portal, with the next live training session scheduled for June 18, 2024.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, affirms, "Epique continues to redefine the real estate industry. After undergoing rigorous testing to ensure seamless functionality and an optimal user experience, Epique is excited to provide the CliqueOffers platform free to agents. We remain dedicated to equipping agents with the latest AI-powered tools and technological resources for success."

With CliqueOffers, Epique Realty keeps pushing the boundaries of innovation, providing agents with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the ever-evolving real estate landscape.

