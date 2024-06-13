Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024
Ørsted completes construction of combined wind and solar project in Texas

13-Jun-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13.6.2024 07:00:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted today announced the completion of Helena Energy Center, a 518 MW combined wind and solar project located in Bee 
County, South Texas. The wind and solar centre is now fully operational and will generate enough renewable energy to 
power over 110,000 Texan homes and businesses annually. 
The Helena Energy Center consists of the 268 MW wind farm Helena Wind and the 250 MWAC solar farm Sparta Solar and has 
secured contracts with multiple corporate offtakers. 
David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, said: "Helena Energy Center is unique in 
that it's Ørsted's first co-located wind and solar project and the largest renewable energy project in our global 
onshore portfolio. Taking advantage of the Gulf of Mexico's strong coastal winds and abundant sunshine, this project 
will offer reliable energy to Texas' grid and economic opportunity for the local community. In reaching full 
operations, Helena Energy Center brings Ørsted's global operating onshore portfolio to 4.8 GW. We look forward to 
building on that momentum as more onshore projects come online in the US this year." 
Ørsted has another more than 1.3 GW of onshore renewable assets under construction, of which approx. 1.1 GW are 
expected to become operational in 2024. 
Celebration with local community 
To celebrate completion of the project, Ørsted hosted a gathering attended by partners, landowners, community members, 
and local and state-elected officials at Helena's facility, comprising 66 wind turbines and over 600,000 solar panels. 
 
"This project should come as welcome news to all Texans as it provides significant clean power to our state at a time 
when all eyes are on grid reliability," said Texas Senator Morgan LaMantia, who represents Bee County. "I'm especially 
proud that the Bee County community will also benefit from workforce opportunities, public school support, and funding 
for rural areas like ours." 
 
The Construction of the Helena Energy Center created approximately 500 construction jobs and will create operations and 
maintenance jobs for decades. 
For further information, please contact: 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Helena Energy Center.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  327596 
EQS News ID:  1923961 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
