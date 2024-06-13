VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com is pleased to announce the reopening of the Habitat brand website

Press release

13 June 2024. Vente-unique.com, the expert in online sales of furniture in France and Europe, is pleased and proud to be reopening the e-commerce site of the iconic Habitat brand: Habitat.fr.

From today, customers can once again buy Habitat brand products on the Habitat.fr website and have them delivered anywhere in France.

June 13 marks a new step in the relaunch of this iconic brand, much to the delight of Habitat brand design fans and the many French people who love it.

Customers are smiling again!

Since the announcement of the relaunch (see press release), Vente-unique.com's priority has been to put a smile back on the faces of customers affected by the compulsory liquidation of the brand's former operator. Customers were invited to fill in a form from 23 April and can still do so until 30 June.

After a careful examination of each case, Vente-unique.com was able to respond to the first cases to be validated.

Each customer concerned received a proposal for a Habitat voucher, for a significant amount, adapted to each particular case and specified to each person by e-mail. Valid for 2 months, these vouchers can be used on the entire Habitat.fr site, from among the more than 1,500 items already available, and will enable those concerned to order the product or products of their choice on the Habitat.fr site from now on, under freely agreed terms and conditions.

Each case was studied individually and received a unique offer.

The aim of this unprecedented commercial effort[1] is to put a smile back on the faces of all affected customers. This action is part of a voluntary and proactive approach aimed at restoring confidence in the Habitat brand and giving it a lasting boost.

Cases sent in more recently are still being processed. Those who have not yet done so are strongly encouraged to fill in the form, which can be accessed online on the Habitat.fr website in the 'contact' section until 30 June 2024.

A first step

This reopening of the Habitat.fr e-commerce site means that Habitat brand products can once again be ordered and delivered anywhere in France.

Although the site is already operational for placing orders, the functionalities and ergonomics of the Habitat brand site will be refined over the coming weeks and months, in order to improve the user experience while preserving the essence and core values of the brand.

More than 1,500 items are currently available for sale. These are exclusively Habitat brand products from the latest collection, including iconic products, mainly sofas, furniture and decorative items.

A brand new "product and design" team is already working on new collections.

Next publication: H1 2023-2024 results, Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

About Habitat

Founded in 1964 by Sir Terence Conran in London, Habitat revolutionised interior design and made it accessible to everyone. The brand quickly established itself as a benchmark for cheerful, pop design, frequented by celebrities and adopted around the world. Knighted for his contributions to design, Sir Terence has always maintained a close link with the Habitat brand. Today, after a period of transition, Vente-unique.com is taking up the torch with the ambition of perpetuating this vision by offering creations that combine aesthetics, functionality and innovation, while remaining faithful to the original spirit of the brand.

[1] The CAFOM Group, owner of the Habitat brand, will cover the investment needed to cover the price of the products to be delivered as part of this campaign and Vente-unique.com will cover the logistics costs.

