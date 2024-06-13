Modular solar specialist 5B's pre-assembled and relocatable Maverick solar solution has been unfolded in another off-grid hybrid renewable energy project as the decarbonisation of Australia's mining sector continues. From pv magazine Australia Remote power specialist Zenith Energy has completed a 16. 9 MW deployment of Australian manufacturer 5B's prefabricated Maverick solar array technology on a waste rock dump at Northern Star Resources' Jundee gold mining operation in Western Australia. The solar project, which comprises 342 of the modular plug-and-play Maverick units, is part of the larger ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...