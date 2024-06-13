The latest analysis from SolarPower Europe reveals that, in 2023, Europe installed 17. 2 GWh of new battery energy storage systems (BESS), up from up from 8. 8 GW in 2022. While this marks the third consecutive year of doubling the annual market, much slower growth is expected in the years to come. From pv magazine ESS News site Europe's BESS fleet continues to grow in leaps and bounds but projections still fall short of the estimated capacity needed to unlock the continent's renewable energy potential. In its first analysis of the sector, PV industry association SolarPower Europe (SPE) found ...

