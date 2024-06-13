Ahead of the upcoming Summit on Peace in Ukraine to be hosted in Switzerland June 15-16, a recent survey published by CT Group reveals a majority of British citizens continuing to support Ukraine.

The results of the quantitative survey, titled "UK perceptions of war in Ukraine," found that 57% of Britons are in favour of the government financially supporting Ukraine even if the war lasts another year.

CT Group's Executive Chairman Sir Lynton Crosby AO states:

"It is clear from our research that Britons recognise that their own security interests are inexorably linked to the stability of Europe and the broader international community. By standing firm in support of Ukraine, the UK can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the values of democracy and freedom."

Other key findings include the following:

Half of respondents (51%) think the UK government has done enough to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Sanctions are the most supported ways to aid Ukraine (+53 net support), including an increase in sanctions (+51 net support) with regulatory and legislative support favoured ahead of more interventionist commitments.

31% of people expect international organisations to facilitate a peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia, with NATO and the UN both viewed favourably (+36 and +28 net favourability respectively).

There is an expectation that Russia will likely (57% likely) invade NATO countries should they win the war in Ukraine, but 44% believe NATO is unprepared for such a full scale war.

