Juniper Research is pleased to unveil the winners of the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities IoT Innovation 2024.
This year's awards shine a spotlight on innovators creating a more connected and sustainable world; backed by our two decades' experience analysing emerging technology markets.
The winners in each category are:
IoT Innovation
AI in IoT Innovation
- CITYROVER, CITYROVER AI Platinum Winner
Best Cloud Security Innovation
- Cloudflare Platinum Winner
- Atsign, NoPorts Gold Winner
Best IoT Device Management Platform
- Cavli Wireless, Cavli Hubble Connectivity Modem Management Platinum Winner
- floLIVE, floLIVE Connectivity Management Platform Gold Winner
Best IoT Security Solution
- Wireless Logic, Anomaly Detection Solution Platinum Winner
- Thales, Thales IoT Suite Gold Winner
Best Satellite IoT Service
- Inmarsat, ELERA Platinum Winner
- Thales Alenia Gold Winner
eSIM Management Platform Innovation
- Thales, Thales IoT Suite Platinum Winner
- Monty Mobile, eSIM Instant Connectivity Consumer Platform Gold Winner
Private Cellular Network Innovation
- Tata Communications, Tata Communications MOVE Private Network Platinum Winner
- Thales, Thales eSIM as a Service for Private Networks Gold Winner
Quantum Computing Innovation of the Year
- evolutionQ Platinum Winner
Sustainability Smart Cities Innovation
Best EV Charging Solution
- Parkopedia Platinum Winner
- 3ti, Papilio3 Gold Winner
Best MaaS Platform
- Skedgo, Skedgo MaaS Platform Platinum Winner
- O-CITY by BPC, O-CITY Mobility Solutions Gold Winner
Best Smart Building Platform
- Johnson Controls Platinum Winner
- Intel, Smart Building IoT Solution Gold Winner
Best Smart Traffic Management Solution
- Iteris, ClearMobility Platform Platinum Winner
- Sergek Group, Sergek Gold Winner
Net Zero Innovation of the Year
- VINCI Facilities Platinum Winner
Renewable Energy Innovation of the Year
- EverWind Fuels Platinum Winner
Smart City Project of the Year
- The Ellinikon Platinum Winner
Smart Grid Innovation
- Siemens, Siemens Electrification X Platinum Winner
Judges' Choice
Sustainable Technology Leadership
- Wang Chuanfu, Founder CEO of BYD
IoT Mover Shaker
- Eric Topham, Co-founder CEO of OctaiPipe
Monty Mobile Wins Gold for eSIM Management
"Monty Mobile is honoured to be named the Gold Winner for eSIM Management Platform Innovation at the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities IoT Innovation. This recognition underscores our dedication to advancing eSIM technology, facilitating seamless connectivity for smart cities and IoT applications. Our platform continues to set industry standards, driving the future of digital transformation and connectivity solutions. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in this critical sector."
Thales Scoops Four Awards Across IoT Categories
"Thales has been recognised and awarded in multiple categories by Juniper Research for their prestigious evaluation of Smart Cities IoT Innovation. We are grateful for this recognition and extend our thanks to Juniper Research and our dedicated teams," said Guillaume Lafaix, VP of Connectivity Solutions and Embedded Products at Thales. "The awards we have received include Platinum Winner in the eSIM Management Platform Innovation category for Thales IoT Suite, Gold Winner in the Best Satellite IoT Service category for Thales Alenia, and Gold Winner in the Private Cellular Network Innovation category for Thales eSIM as a Service. These awards highlight Thales' commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of IoT."
