Omio and Uber Partnership: Revolutionizing Multi-Modal Travel Across Europe

BERLIN, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global platform for booking trains, planes, buses, and ferries, is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Uber, aimed at transforming the landscape of multi-modal travel in Europe. Through Omio's API, Uber travelers gain access to an extensive inventory of rail routes, including Eurostar, and coaches. Building on the success of their collaboration in the UK, Omio and Uber are now extending their seamless travel experience to customers in Spain.

The partnership between Omio and Uber continues to redefine the travel experience. With the recent launch of Uber Train in Spain, powered by Omio's unique API, Spanish Uber customers have now also gained access to an extensive inventory of rail routes, further solidifying Uber's position as a one-stop shop for travel solutions.

"We are thrilled we could extend our partnership with Uber to the vibrant streets of Spain. Our collaboration with Uber is a significant achievement for Omio as we join forces with leading transportation providers to facilitate seamless travel. As a multimodal platform, we provide a convenient door-to-door travel experience across Spain and Europe. Our alignment with Uber's vision aims to offer travelers a wide range of options through a unified digital platform and app. Repeat train booking is high, indicating riders love this new service after they tried it for the first time" says Jean Francois Bessiron, Chief B2B Officer at Omio.

Getting the UK on the rails and beyond

Omio's collaboration with Uber is driven by a commitment to meeting the specific needs of each market. Therefore, two years post the partnership with Uber in the UK, Omio has brought online various new routes to/from the UK, spanning various modes of transport. Uber users book trains all over the UK, not just Greater London - for instance, city-to-city corridors such as London - Manchester or London to Paris via Eurostar -, showcasing the nationwide demand for multi-modal transportation options. With a strong demand for intra-city trips, reflecting Uber's commuter/same-day departure rider behaviour, high booking volumes are also seen nationally between the major UK cities. Omio reached the milestone of 1 million rides on April 17, 2024, highlighting the platform's important role in shaping multi-modal journeys.

This seamless integration enables travelers to effortlessly combine different modes of transport, promoting convenience, accessibility, and sustainability in every journey.

Furthermore, booking trains on Uber is price competitive with no booking fee and loyalty incentives such as Avios points and 10% Uber Credits.

By enabling global partners like Uber, Google or Iryo to offer multi-modal options, Omio is driving accessibility and sustainability in travel. Previously, Omio has also launched B2B partnerships for the Omio API integration with Ecosia and Kayak.

About the Omio Group: Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has been helping its customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership is servicing OTA's and mobility providers with tailored business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the United States, and Canada by train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio collaborates with over 1,000 transportation providers; customers can book in 21 languages and pay in 26 foreign currencies. The Omio Group employs over 300 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, and London. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them.

