Tata Elxsi Collaborates with Red Hat to Accelerate Application Mobility in Multi-Cloud Network for 5G Connected Vehicles

Strategic alliance to accelerate time-to-market for Tata Elxsi Connected Vehicle Platform (CVP) Applications in 5G multi-cloud environment through Red Hat OpenShift CaaS layer

BENGALURU, India and LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global engineering and design company, announced today that it has joined forces with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of traditional operating system, to make moving applications in 5G multi-cloud environment for Telcos and MVNOs.

The partnership aims to leverage OpenShift, Red Hat's container platform, as a common and uniform container-as-a-service (CaaS) layer across multi-cloud environments and Neuron as Tata Elxsi Multi-layer Automation Platform enabling seamless cloud automation, 5G Application placement and modernisation.

Tata Elxsi and Red Hat will work together on 5G Connected Car using TETHER, Tata Elxsi CVP Platform and Red Hat In-Vehicle OS that introduces Edge Analytics, In-Vehicle data processing and management with MlOps.

Tata Elxsi will provide its proven expertise and award-winning solutions in Connected Vehicle segment coupled with capabilities in 5G network design, orchestration, automation and testing. Together, Tata Elxsi and Red Hat will help global operators in network monetisation through innovative applications in Automotive, Healthcare and other sectors.

Vivek Tiwari, Vice President, Telco 5G Business Unit Tata Elxsi said, "As we embrace the era of Telco 5G in Automotive, Healthcare & Industry 4.0, Telcos are leading the way in creating customer-focused services and adopting new network technologies, that require a shift towards Cloudification, Hybrid/Multi- cloud adoption (Red Hat as a uniform CaaS layer across Multi-cloud networks), DevSecOps, AI/MlOps & End-to-end automation. We are excited to enable this with Tata Elxsi and Red Hat together. We enable Telco 5G Multi-Cloud Automation with Edge Analytics to deliver a distinctive service for our clients."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi works with leading Pay TV operators, MSOs (Multi-Service Operators), content providers and studios to develop, deploy, and manage innovative services and applications to foster subscriber loyalty and drive revenue growth. This is backed by over 30 years of deep specialisation in video and OTT engineering & operations, world-leading design digital capabilities, and a global delivery presence. For additional information, visit www.tataelxsi.com

Meet Tata Elxsi at DTW 2024 - Red Hat Booth

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardise on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open-source communities, Red Hat can help organisations prepare for the digital future.

