Chipotle Mexican Grill: CHIPOTLE UK LAUNCHES NEW APP AND OFFERS GUESTS A FREE MEAL* FOLLOWING FIRST DIGITAL PURCHASE

Fans in the UK can now seamlessly order via the Chipotle UK app or website, skip the queue, and collect their favourite main meals, sides, and drinks faster than ever

To celebrate the launch, Chipotle is offering a free main meal to fans after they make their first digital purchase on the Chipotle UK app or http://chipotle.co.uk*

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill UK, the fast-casual restaurant chain that serves burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads made with real ingredients, announced the launch of its new mobile app and website. Starting today, guests can download the latest version of the Chipotle UK app in the Apple App Store and on Android Google Play or order seamlessly via http://chipotle.co.uk.

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/chipotle-uk/id6483440848

Android Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.chipotle.ordering.eu

The Chipotle UK App Experience

The Chipotle UK app brings the brand's iconic in-restaurant, down the line ordering experience to guests' mobile devices. The app prompts users to build their meals ingredient by ingredient while giving them the option to make any item light, standard, or extra. This feature digitally replicates the nuances of the in-restaurant ordering experience. At checkout, users can select a restaurant location and pick-up time that is most convenient for them. Additionally, the enhanced functionality will now allow Chipotle to provide its guests with personalized offers and incentives that can be redeemed at any of its 19 restaurant locations across the country.

Click and Collect a Free Main Meal

Chipotle is offering a free main meal to all fans in the UK after they make their first digital purchase on the Chipotle UK app or http://chipotle.co.uk. The free main meal offer will appear in guests' Chipotle UK account within 72 hours of their initial purchase. Full terms are described below under "Terms & Conditions."

A Perfect Bowl for First Timers

In the past year and a half, Chipotle has opened eight new restaurants in the UK, increasing its footprint by nearly 73%. For foodies in the UK trying Chipotle for the first time, Head Chef Nevielle Panthaky has crafted the perfect bowl order: The First Timer's Bowl. The bowl can be built manually on the Chipotle UK app with a few easy clicks.

First Timer's Bowl

Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese, and Guac

"We are keenly focused on increasing access to our real food in the UK," said Jacob Sumner, Director of European Operations at Chipotle. "The Chipotle UK app is the fastest way for our guests to get Chipotle, and will better allow us to tailor our offerings and promotions to their individual preferences."

Terms & Conditions

Through 12/07/2024, following the purchase prior to of a regular-priced Main Meal item - salad, bowl, burrito, quesadilla or order of tacos - via the Chipotle UK app or website, an offer code will be dropped in the user's account. Offer can take up to 72 hours to appear in account after first purchase. Offers will be valid 10/06/2024 through 12/07/2024 for 1 Free Main Meal item.?Valid only during regular operating hours at Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in the UK. Redemption is subject to availability and only through the Chipotle Mexican Grill UK App?or direct order at?http://chipotle.co.uk. Not valid for delivery orders through third-party platforms. May not be combined with other offers. Your personal data will be collected and processed in accordance with our privacy policy available at?https://www.chipotle.co.uk/privacy-notice.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. There are nearly 3,500 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit http://www.chipotle.co.uk.

