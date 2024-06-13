German organic PV manufacturer Heliatek has announced a new series of lightweight modules. The Heliasol 436-2000-CFE-45-600V panels are IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certified and have a 20-year lifetime warranty. Germany-based Heliatek has announced the first product of its new series of lightweight organic PV (OPV) modules made for low-load-bearing rooftops. Dubbed Heliasol 436-2000-CFE-45-600V, the series is IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 compliant and features a 20-year lifetime warranty. Suited for rooftops or facades that require a lightweight PV solution, the product has a 45 W power output, measures ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...