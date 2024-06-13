Thales, Spire and ESSP are joining forces to develop a satellite constellation and offer new space-based surveillance services for Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs).

The 100+ satellite constellation will provide real-time air traffic surveillance, enhancing aviation safety, sustainability and airspace security.

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO), Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR), and European Satellite Services Provider (ESSP) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the goal of introducing a range of innovative global satellite-based surveillance services to the air traffic management (ATM) industry and broader aviation market. These services will be powered by a specialized constellation of over 100 satellites collecting Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) messages broadcast from aircraft and transmitting the data back to Earth in real time.

Spire will develop the space segment, including system design, building the satellites and payloads, ground control and data collection. Thales will provision the ground air traffic management system and the service supervision infrastructure. ESSP will manage the certification and the delivery of the service for air traffic surveillance purposes and perform H24 operation and supervision, ensuring the compliance with real-time, safety-critical requirements imposed to ATC. The partners will also rely on the Space Alliance* formed by Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio, to identify and implement possible synergies bringing further added value in terms of key-enabling technologies, secured network optimization and sustainable operations and services.

The partners plan to certify, commercialize and start the operation of the service by 2027.

"The birth of a satellite constellation fully dedicated to serving the demanding needs of air traffic management, air domain awareness and national security is a groundbreaking development for the aviation industry," said Philip Plantholt, general manager of Aviation at Spire. "Through our strategic partnership with Thales and ESSP, we are poised to offer the first real alternative to the aging systems that exist today and embark on a journey towards even more advanced space-based solutions for aviation in the years to come.

"This innovative satellite-based surveillance service will accelerate the implementation of our new 'Air Traffic Control as a service' offering," said Christian Rivierre, vice president, Airspace Mobility Solutions, Thales. "It will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the skies, serving as a vital facilitator for trajectory-based operations and laying the foundation for a safer, more environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient ATM system. Additionally, this new solution will also draw on the competences of Thales Alenia Space satellite-based surveillance systems

Charlotte Neyret, chief executive officer of ESSP, said: "Taking the best of three worlds: Space Systems, ATC Systems and ATC Service Provision, is a game-changer for the aviation industry, providing the most valuable solution based on advanced new technologies. Our service is developed driven by users' needs and expectations to face new service-levels, the challenge of ATC digitization and to support greener and more sustainable air travel. We will provide the full range of ESSP's Space-based CNS expertise to implement and to operate mission-critical services to ensure the highest quality of service to all aviation stakeholders.

The aviation industry faces critical challenges, with safety, security and achieving climate impact neutrality emerging as top priorities. These challenges have placed significant strain on ATM, particularly due to the absence of a surveillance solution that is high performing, scalable, and economically viable.

The initiative will rely on Thales's global stature in ATM, built upon more than 50 years of terrestrial surveillance experience and the longstanding space technological background of Thales Alenia Space as a world space leader in telecommunications, earth observation, exploration and navigation. With over 175 satellites launched into orbit and nearly a decade of expertise in developing and operating ADS-B payloads, Spire holds a unique position within the New Space technology landscape. The approach is bolstered by ESSP's credentials as a certified space-based Navigation and Communication service provider, the consortium possesses the ideal resources to tackle these ambitious objectives

The new end-to-end system will meet the rigorous requirements, including latency, coverage and revisit standards, set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and aviation authorities to be certified for air traffic surveillance.

The constellation's satellites are designed to be replenished every five years, ensuring the system offers the latest and most advanced technology. This evolutionary roadmap approach ensures that end users' operational needs are consistently met with the latest advancements.

In parallel to building the initial constellation, the companies will design and demonstrate a system that goes beyond ADS-B to geolocate the position of aircraft in real time, without relying on GNSS/GPS satellites. This novel system will provide a resilient solution for tracking aircraft that cannot be impacted by vulnerabilities with GNSS/GPS such as interference or outages. The expected follow-on of a successful demonstration will be the commercialization of a second generation, highly resilient service opening the door to holistic infrastructure optimization strategies for ANSPs by the end of the coming decade.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence Security, Aeronautics Space, and Cybersecurity Digital identity.It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.Thales has close to 81 0001 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

_______________________________

1 Excluding Transport business, which is being divested

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire's satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

About ESSP

ESSP SAS (European Satellite Services Provider) is a company owned by 7 keys European ANSPs (Air Navigation Service Providers). ESSP's core business is the provision of space-based Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) services. As multi-service CNS provider, we operate complex space-based systems and deliver critical services under strict regulation conditions. ESSP, is the sole private company certified by EASA in Navigation and Communication satellite-based service provision. Our mission is to boost the potential of space-based technologies in critical operations, offering safe and secure services for greener and more connected worlds. We enable satellite technologies to power today's transport solutions around the world, providing essential 24/7 services to air navigation service providers and airspace users. ESSP offers specific engineering expertise including performance and network management of the latest space-based technologies such as but not limited to:

GNSS for Navigation

Datalink for Communications

ADS-B technology in Surveillance

Learn more at https://www.essp-sas.eu/, the ESSP News or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

* About the Space Alliance

Founded in 2005, the Space Alliance is a strategic partnership between two major industrial groups, Leonardo and Thales. With more than 10 thousand employees in 12 countries, the Space Alliance combines the capabilities of two joint ventures, Telespazio (Leonardo 67%, Thales 33%) and Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%). Leveraging Telespazio's and Thales Alenia Space's combined expertise, the Space Alliance offers a unique range of end-to-end solutions to operators, governments, institutions and space agencies, from satellite manufacturing to services. The Space Alliance addresses numerous space applications, including telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, exploration, robotics, transportation systems and orbital infrastructures. It relies on this unique joint legacy to shape the future of the space sector, a future where innovation goes hand in hand with sustainability.

Telespazio website: https://www.telespazio.com/en/home

Thales Alenia Space website: https://www.thalesaleniaspace.com/en

