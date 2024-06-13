Adarga, the leader in AI-driven information intelligence, today announced the acquisition of US strategic risk intelligence firm, J2X Solutions. This move further strengthens Adarga's expanding ecosystem of products and services, providing its fast-growing global customer base with the unparalleled quality, speed, and breadth of intelligence needed to gain decision advantage in today's unpredictable threat landscape.

The J2X team has decades of experience in identifying, assessing, and mitigating complex risks for the US government and private corporations. Comprised of elite former military officers, federal law enforcement officers, and intelligence analysts, they specialise in areas such as supply chain risk, insider threat, due diligence, and geopolitical risk. They have helped organisations to minimise losses, de-risk global operations, identify emerging threats, and streamline security.

Combined with Adarga's cutting-edge AI platform built to enrich and accelerate intelligence outputs with state-of-the art information analysis capabilities the J2X team's unique skills and expertise will enhance Adarga's existing risk intelligence services. They will also inform its continuously evolving product roadmap and reinforce Adarga's competitive position in the market as it delivers organisational resilience to some of the world's most demanding customers in the face of increasing competition.

The acquisition supports and accelerates Adarga's expanding US growth, marked by recent contract wins with the Defence National Security community. The combination of the two companies will deliver added value to J2X's existing customers by leveraging Adarga's technology and its proprietary curated data sets, enabling the team to rapidly interrogate, contextualise, and connect millions of global data points to derive valuable insight and foresight into near- and long-term threats.

"We are thrilled to integrate J2X's leading capabilities with our robust products and services," said Adarga CEO and Founder, Rob Bassett Cross, adding "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering unrivalled excellence in information intelligence. Combining deep expertise and innovative technologies, underpinned by our state-of-the-art AI platform, will empower organisations across the UK, US and our allies with the foresight and clarity needed to navigate today's complex geopolitical environment."

"Joining forces with Adarga represents a significant milestone for J2X Solutions," noted Chris Gore, J2X's President. "Our longstanding commitment to providing strategic risk intelligence aligns perfectly with Adarga's industry-leading approach to information analysis. Our combined strengths will deliver enhanced intelligence capabilities to our customers and enable them to counter an ever-growing number and range of threats."

About Adarga

Adarga is an AI software leader specialising in information intelligence. Its technology is deployed to allied armed forces, national security organisations, and the commercial sector, delivering information and decision advantage in a world of increasing geopolitical threats. Headquartered in London, UK, Adarga has an expanding global footprint in the US and Australia.

Adarga's flagship product, Vantage, is underpinned by its state-of-the-art AI platform, and provides analysts, planners, and commanders with a vital ability to rapidly extract, contextualise, interrogate, and connect information drawn from millions of internal and external sources in over 75 languages in a single, secure environment.

Adarga's services offering includes an AI innovation and deployment team that is supporting customers to design, develop, and scale AI capabilities, and an in-house geopolitical research unit that provides analysis-as-a-service to strengthen organisations' operational resilience.

About J2X Solutions

J2X Solutions is a veteran-owned consulting company with a team that draws on decades of experience in the military and federal law enforcement. Specialising in areas such as supply chain risk, insider threat, due diligence, and geopolitical risk, J2X's executives are experienced in delivering robust strategic risk intelligence programmes to the US Government, Global Fortune 50 enterprises, and small businesses.

