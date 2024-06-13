SoftwareOne: Mind the Gap! 62% of Companies Lack AI Skills to Leverage Rapid Innovation

Research reveals vital human skills gap in maximizing potential of AI and Cloud as 97% of companies prioritize upskilling workforce

STANS, Switzerland, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareOne, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, has released further findings from its Cloud Skills Report, highlighting the need to bridge the Human-Machine divide. The biggest pain point for companies in their digital transformation efforts is ensuring employee skills growth matches the rapid rate of innovation. Nearly two-thirds (62%) report currently having inadequate skills to leverage AI and 41% of organizations are struggling to find AI skilled employees.

The research underscores a pressing reality: prioritizing close collaboration between human workers and advanced technologies is paramount amidst a widening cloud skills gap and apprehension around AI. This symbiotic relationship is set to redefine organizational dynamics, with 97% of organizations planning to prioritize upskilling their workforce according to the research.

The cloud skills shortage has increased the individual workloads of 62% of respondents, and led to significant repercussions, including burnout and high turnover rates within departments. Notably, almost a quarter of global IT managers (23%) are contemplating quitting due to the skills gap, while a staggering 84% of companies perceive IT retention issues as a significant challenge.

But these retention issues are compounded by conflicts within teams. 34% of respondents said that the cloud skills gap has caused tension between themselves and their boss, while 42% say it has caused tension within the team. And one in five (22%) of respondents said they don't feel comfortable asking for additional training to advance their skills.

"Rapid advancements in AI and generative AI offer exciting prospects for companies worldwide, but organizations are sitting on a ticking talent time bomb if they don't upskill and retrain their workforces now to fulfil the potential of AI," said Brian Duffy, CEO at SoftwareOne. "Our research shows the overwhelming majority of organizations are planning to upskill their IT teams in order to fast-track AI adoption and accelerate the cloud journey. By putting people at the center and showcasing how these innovations can enhance their roles rather than pose threats, organizations can cultivate a culture of empowerment and optimism that helps to increase retention, boost productivity and make work more meaningful."

To find out more about the Cloud Skills Report, and the role SoftwareOne can play in accelerating cloud, data and AI adoption to help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals, please visit Cloud Skills Report | SoftwareOne.

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications - and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes - SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,300 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with a presence in over 60 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

About the research

The SoftwareOne Cloud Skills Survey canvassed the opinions of 500 IT decision-makers (ITDMs) from the UK, Benelux, North America, and Australia to understand how the cloud-skills shortage is impacting IT teams and how they plan to combat it in 2024.

Media Contact

Stuart Marks, Global Leader, Content & External Communications

stuart.marks@softwareone.com

Shane Conway, Global PR Director

shane.conway@softwareone.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2436207/SoftwareOne_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mind-the-gap-62-of-companies-lack-ai-skills-to-leverage-rapid-innovation-302170318.html