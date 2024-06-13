DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 13-Jun-2024 / 09:47 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. UBS AG 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 05 Jun 2024 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 4.43 % 0.87 % 5.3 % 507431033 Previous 3.93 % 0.83 % 4.76 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 22484062 0 % 4.43 % Total 22484062 4.43 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to Recall of Lent At any time 651682 0.13 % shares Right of use over shares At any time 1008109 0.2 % Total 1659791 0.33 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Short Put Option 18/12/2026 Physical 772998 0.15 % Right of use over Cash 82945 0.02 % Convertible bonds Convertible Bonds 16/04/2028 27/05/2021-30/03/ Physical 292456 0.06 % (DE000A3E5KG2) 2028 Swaps on Baskets 13/06/2024-20/06/ Cash 1126097 0.22 % 2024 Long Call Option 18/12/2026 Physical 395198 0.08 % Right of use over Physical 73335 0.01 % Convertible bonds Total 2743029 0.54 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % UBS Europe SE % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % (Singapore) Ltd - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management % % % Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management (UK) % % % Limited - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management % % % Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management Life % % % Limited - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Switzerland AG UBS Fund Management % % % (Switzerland) AG - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management % % % (Luxembourg) S.A. - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % Credit Suisse % % % International - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 4.03 % % % Credit Suisse (Schweiz) % % % AG 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 10 Jun 2024

ISIN: DE000TUAG505

June 13, 2024