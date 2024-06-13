







TOKYO, June 13, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales in Japan of a new commercial-use mini-EV (electric vehicle), the N-VAN e:, on October 10, 2024.N-VAN e: product site: https://www.honda.co.jp/N-VAN-e/ (Japanese)The N-VAN e: is a commercial-use mini-EV model developed by adding user-friendly features unique only to EVs to the gasoline-powered N-VAN, which has been popular as a versatile vehicle that accommodates a broad range of customer needs for both commercial and recreational uses. While maintaining popular N-VAN features - such as a large cargo space realized by the flat, low floor and high ceiling and a large opening on the passenger side made possible by eliminating the center pillar - the N-VAN e: features added value unique only to EVs, such as a power output function and a quiet cabin.The N-VAN e: realized both a sufficient practical range and a large cargo space required for commercial use through the adoption of a large-capacity battery, downsizing of the eAxle, and by minimizing the space occupied by components through a centralized layout of high-voltage components. In addition to realizing a range of 245 km*1 (152 miles) on a single charge in WLTC mode, which is sufficient for a delivery service, one of the main commercial uses of EVs, customer convenience was pursued with charging time of approximately 4.5 hours for normal charging (6.0 kW output) *2 and approximately 30 minutes for fast charging (50 kW output) *3.Moreover, the battery cooling and heating system inhibits battery performance degradation caused by the high or low temperatures, contributing to shorter charging time and longer range, especially during winter.Type variationsFour types of N-VAN e: are available to meet a wide range of customer needs for both commercial and personal uses.- e: L4The e: L4 is the standard 4-seater type that can be used for a wide range of commercial and personal purposes. While the battery is mounted under the floor, a cargo space as large as that of gasoline-powered N-VAN was realized. Other features include a 7-inch LCD meter capable of displaying a variety of information and two-tone exterior color variations which broaden the range of choices for customers.- e: FUNDeveloped based on the e: L4 type, the e: FUN type features styling that blends in well with customers' hobbies and leisure activities. The interior is a light, natural beige color, and two-tone exterior color variations are also available for the e: FUN type. In addition to LED headlights, the e: FUN type comes with additional features such as fast charging capability as standard equipment.- e: GThe e: G type was developed in the pursuit of functionality, exclusively for commercial uses. This type has only one seat, based on an assumption that it will be used by one driver. The passenger side dashboard is shaped in a way that enables long items to fit well. Compared to the gasoline-powered N-VAN, the interior length was increased by 95 mm, and the floor height was lowered by 120 mm*4compared to the four-seater e: L4 and e: FUN types by eliminating the passenger seat. These dimensional changes have enhanced user-friendliness for commercial uses.- e: L2The e: L2 type features a front/rear tandem configuration of seats on the driver side. The vacant space without seats and the large opening without a pillar on the passenger side highlight the value inherited from the N-VAN, making it easier for users to get in and out of the vehicle and while loading and unloading.The e: G and e: L2 types are only available for lease sales through the Honda Fleet Sales Division and the Honda ON, Honda's new vehicle online store. For more information about leasing these models through Honda ON, please access the following URL.Honda ON "N-VAN e: Value Plan" special website: https://on.honda.co.jp/nvan-e (Japanese)Safety PerformanceAdvanced safety and driver-assistive functions are available for all types as standard features*5. Moreover, the N-VAN e: will be the first model*6 among all commercial-use light van models available in the market to be equipped with side curtain airbags for both the driver and front passenger seats as standard equipment. The N-VAN e: also will be the first model among all mini-vehicle models in Japan to adopt the Post-Collision Braking System, a technology to mitigate secondary damage in the event of a collision.List of safety functions available for N-VAN e:e: L4/e: FUN Honda SENSING1. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)2. Collision Mitigation Throttle Control*63. Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control*64. Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System5. Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System6. Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)7. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)8. Lead Car Departure Notification System9. Traffic Sign Recognition10. Auto High Beam Headlights11. Parking Sensor System (Front/Rear) *712. Unintended Acceleration Mitigation*8e: G/e: L21. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)2. Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System3. Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System4. Auto High Beam Headlights5. Parking Sensor System (Rear)*7Honda CONNECTBy obtaining an ID for Honda Total Care, Honda's members-only support service, the customer can use functions to set 1) the departure time for temperature control, 2) optimal timing for charging, 3) the maximum charging level, and 4) the minimum SOC*9 required for power output, free of charge*10. These functions can be remotely controlled via the Honda Total Care smartphone app. Utilization of these functions contributes to the enhanced comfort of the mobility experience, reducing electricity costs and extending the range.- Setting the departure time for temperature control:When the user sets a departure time through the app, the system will ensure a comfortable in-vehicle temperature at the time of departure. In addition, the system controls and optimizes the temperature of the battery according to outside temperature. This function enables the user to start driving with a warmed-up battery even during the winter when the outside temperature is low, thereby contributing to maximizing the range.- Setting the optimal timing for charging:The user can set desired times of day to charge their EV battery for each day. This enables the customer to avoid charging the vehicle at times when high (peak-hour) electricity prices are applied.- Setting the maximum electric currentBy setting the maximum amount of electric current for EV charging, the user can ensure that EV charging will be done without exceeding the capacity the household/business contracted with the power company.- Setting the maximum charging levelThe upper limit of charge level can be set between 80% and 100% according to customer preference. This reduces the battery load and helps inhibit battery performance degradation.- Setting the minimum SOC required for power outputThe user can preset the minimum SOC for the system to automatically stop power output when their EV is connected to an AC external power output device such as the Honda Power Supply Connector*11 and outputting electricity to electric appliances for outdoor or leisure activities. This function will prevent overuse of EV electricity for power output.(1) Range per charge is measured under the specified test conditions. The range may vary significantly depending on the usage environment (weather, traffic congestion, etc.) and driving style (sudden acceleration, use of air conditioning, etc.) of each customer.WLTC (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicle Test Cycles) mode: Internationally standardized driving mode consisting of city, suburban and highway driving modes, with time allocated according to average use time.(2) Regular charging: Approximate time it takes to fully charge the battery from the time the low charge warning light comes on.(3) Fast charging: Approximate time it takes to charge the battery to 80% from the time the low charge warning light comes on. (The charging time may be longer especially in summer and winter).(4) Honda internal measurement(5) Honda SENSING is standard equipment on e: L4/e: FUN types. Honda SENSING functions are intended to assist the driver: therefore, there is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each Honda SENSING function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. For more information about Honda SENSING, please visit, Honda website: https://global.honda/en/tech/Safety_and_driver-assistive_technologies_Honda_SENSING/(6) Honda internal research (as of June 2024)(7) To display on the navigation screen, a compatible navigation system is required.(8) The factory default setting for the function is off. To turn on this function, it requires a separate setting using special equipment available at Honda dealers. For more information, visit https://global.honda/en/newsroom/news/2024/4240613eng-n-van-e.html.Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd