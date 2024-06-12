McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of Fiscal 2024

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $29,436,000 as compared to $31,508,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $2,051,000, or $0.91 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $2,084,000, or $0.92 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $88,077,000 as compared to $96,060,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 amounted to $6,909,000, or $3.06 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $6,670,000, or $2.94 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023
Consolidated net revenues totaled $29.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $31.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $18.9 million as compared to $23.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease in net revenues was spread across several western product lines and offset by an increase in our Dingo fashion brand. Revenues from our work boot products increased from $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to $10.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales.
Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to approximately $8.0 million as compared to $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, remained relatively consistent at 27.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 27.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased commissions and employee related expenses.
As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $2.3 million as compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2023
Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $88.1 million as compared to $96.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $59.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $72.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $23.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 to $28.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales offset by decreased Dan Post work boot sales.
Consolidated gross profit totaled $24.9 million, or 28.3%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $27.0 million, or 28.1%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $17.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $18.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased commissions and employee related expenses.
As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $7.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $8.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
On May 17, 2024, the company, through our affiliate American Mortgage and Investment Company and wholly owned subsidiary Hoke Development Company, closed on the sale of approximately 262 acres in Berkeley Country Club located in Berkeley County, South Carolina to Berkeley Conservation Group LLC for a sales price of $2,650,000.
Financial Condition and Liquidity
Our financial condition remained strong at April 27, 2024 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.6 million as compared to $18.3 million at July 29, 2023. Our working capital increased from $75.8 million at July 29, 2023 to $80.1 million at April 27, 2024.
We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 27, 2024. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2025. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2025, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, operating activities provided approximately $8.4 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $5.0 million of cash. Increased employee benefits and other payables used approximately $1.4 million of cash. Decreased accounts receivable and inventory provided approximately $4.0 million of cash.
Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $4.8 million, primarily due to the purchase of securities, offset by the sale of land and securities.
Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.3 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.
We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2024.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
April 27,
July 29,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$19,632
$18,329
Equity investments
6,803
6,459
Debt securities
21,150
15,047
Accounts receivable, net
17,332
19,880
Inventories, net
20,492
21,914
Income tax receivable
19
370
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
381
317
Total current assets
85,809
82,316
Property and equipment, net
5,182
4,917
Other assets:
Deposits
14
14
Right to Use Asset
2,031
2,362
Real estate held for investment
3,019
3,036
Trademarks
2,824
2,824
Total other assets
7,888
8,236
Total assets
$98,879
$95,469
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
April 27,
July 29,
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$2,575
$2,122
Accrued employee benefits
756
1,783
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
923
1,293
Lease liability
429
429
Other
979
878
Total current liabilities
5,662
6,505
Lease liability
1,602
1,933
Deferred tax liabilities
114
114
Total liabilities
7,378
8,552
Shareholders' equity:
Common Stock:
Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
1,896
1,896
Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
364
364
Retained earnings
89,241
84,657
Total shareholders' equity
91,501
86,917
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$98,879
$95,469
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 27,
April 29,
April 27,
April 29,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenues
$29,436
$31,508
$88,077
$96,060
Cost of revenues
21,427
22,769
63,160
69,046
Gross profit
8,009
8,739
24,917
27,014
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,729
5,949
17,313
18,129
Operating profit
2,280
2,790
7,604
8,885
Other income
533
150
1,450
417
Earnings before income taxes
2,813
2,940
9,054
9,302
Provision for income taxes
762
856
2,145
2,632
Net earnings
$2,051
$2,084
$6,909
$6,670
Earnings per common share:
Diluted earnings per share:
Class A
0.91
0.92
3.06
2.94
Class B
NA
NA
NA
NA
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Class A
1,896,334
1,895,656
1,896,296
1,895,251
Class B
363,826
364,504
363,864
364,909
Total
2,260,160
2,260,160
2,260,160
2,260,160
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Common Stock, $1 par value
Accumulated Other
Class A
Class B
Comprehensive
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Income (Loss)
Earnings
Balance, July 30, 2022
1,895,035
$1,895
365,125
$365
$0
$78,989
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
(265)
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
(51)
Net earnings
2,857
Balance, October 29, 2022
1,895,035
$1,895
365,125
$365
$0
$81,530
Conversion of Class B
100
-
(100)
-
-
to Class A Stock
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)
(1,212)
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)
(233)
Net earnings
1,729
Balance, January 28, 2023
1,895,135
$1,895
365,025
$365
$0
$81,814
Conversion of Class B
600
1
(600)
(1)
-
to Class A Stock
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
(265)
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
(51)
Net earnings
2,084
Balance, April 29, 2023
1,895,735
$1,896
364,425
$364
$0
$83,582
Common Stock, $1 par value
Accumulated Other
Class A
Class B
Comprehensive
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Income (Loss)
Earnings
Balance, July 29, 2023
1,895,949
$1,896
364,211
$364
$0
$84,657
Conversion of Class B
385
-
(385)
-
to Class A Stock
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
(265)
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
(51)
Net earnings
3,222
Balance, October 28, 2023
1,896,334
$1,896
363,826
$364
$0
$87,563
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)
(1,421)
Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)
(272)
Net earnings
1,636
Balance, January 27, 2024
1,896,334
$1,896
363,826
$364
$0
$87,506
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)
(265)
Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)
(51)
Net earnings
2,051
Balance, April 27, 2024
1,896,334
$1,896
363,826
$364
$0
$89,241
McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
April 27,
April 29,
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$6,909
$6,670
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities
1,509
(34)
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,418
6,636
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from sale of land
1,985
-
Capital expenditures
(937)
(702)
Purchase of securities
(21,519)
(10,608)
Proceeds from sale of securities
15,681
2,535
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,790)
(8,775)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Dividends paid
(2,325)
(2,077)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,325)
(2,077)
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents
1,303
(4,217)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
18,329
15,315
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$19,632
$11,098
