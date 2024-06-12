Anzeige
12.06.2024 22:30 Uhr
McRae Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of Fiscal 2024

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $29,436,000 as compared to $31,508,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $2,051,000, or $0.91 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $2,084,000, or $0.92 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $88,077,000 as compared to $96,060,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 amounted to $6,909,000, or $3.06 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $6,670,000, or $2.94 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023

Consolidated net revenues totaled $29.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $31.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $18.9 million as compared to $23.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease in net revenues was spread across several western product lines and offset by an increase in our Dingo fashion brand. Revenues from our work boot products increased from $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to $10.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to approximately $8.0 million as compared to $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, remained relatively consistent at 27.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 27.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased commissions and employee related expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $2.3 million as compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2023

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $88.1 million as compared to $96.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $59.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $72.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $23.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 to $28.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. This was primarily a result of increased military boot sales offset by decreased Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $24.9 million, or 28.3%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $27.0 million, or 28.1%, for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $17.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $18.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. This decrease resulted primarily from decreased commissions and employee related expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $7.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 as compared to $8.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

On May 17, 2024, the company, through our affiliate American Mortgage and Investment Company and wholly owned subsidiary Hoke Development Company, closed on the sale of approximately 262 acres in Berkeley Country Club located in Berkeley County, South Carolina to Berkeley Conservation Group LLC for a sales price of $2,650,000.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at April 27, 2024 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.6 million as compared to $18.3 million at July 29, 2023. Our working capital increased from $75.8 million at July 29, 2023 to $80.1 million at April 27, 2024.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 27, 2024. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2025. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2025, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, operating activities provided approximately $8.4 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $5.0 million of cash. Increased employee benefits and other payables used approximately $1.4 million of cash. Decreased accounts receivable and inventory provided approximately $4.0 million of cash.

Net cash used by investing activities totaled approximately $4.8 million, primarily due to the purchase of securities, offset by the sale of land and securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $2.3 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








April 27,
2024


July 29,
2023


ASSETS





Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents


$19,632


$18,329






Equity investments


6,803


6,459






Debt securities


21,150


15,047






Accounts receivable, net


17,332


19,880






Inventories, net


20,492


21,914






Income tax receivable


19


370






Prepaid expenses and other current assets


381


317






Total current assets


85,809


82,316






Property and equipment, net


5,182


4,917






Other assets:










Deposits


14


14






Right to Use Asset


2,031


2,362






Real estate held for investment


3,019


3,036






Trademarks


2,824


2,824






Total other assets


7,888


8,236






Total assets


$98,879


$95,469






McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








April 27,
2024


July 29,
2023


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:










Accounts payable


$2,575


$2,122






Accrued employee benefits


756


1,783






Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


923


1,293






Lease liability


429


429






Other


979


878






Total current liabilities


5,662


6,505






Lease liability


1,602


1,933






Deferred tax liabilities


114


114






Total liabilities


7,378


8,552






Shareholders' equity:





Common Stock:





Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding, 1,896,334 and 1,895,949
shares, respectively


1,896


1,896






Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
issued and outstanding, 363,826 and 364,211 shares,
respectively


364


364






Retained earnings


89,241


84,657






Total shareholders' equity


91,501


86,917






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$98,879


$95,469






McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


April 27,


April 29,


April 27,


April 29,

2024

2023

2024

2023









Net revenues

$29,436


$31,508


$88,077


$96,060









Cost of revenues

21,427


22,769


63,160


69,046









Gross profit

8,009


8,739


24,917


27,014









Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,729


5,949


17,313


18,129









Operating profit

2,280


2,790


7,604


8,885









Other income

533


150


1,450


417









Earnings before income taxes

2,813


2,940


9,054


9,302









Provision for income taxes

762


856


2,145


2,632









Net earnings

$2,051


$2,084


$6,909


$6,670

























Earnings per common share:
















Diluted earnings per share:








Class A

0.91


0.92


3.06


2.94

Class B

NA


NA


NA


NA









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








Class A

1,896,334


1,895,656


1,896,296


1,895,251

Class B

363,826


364,504


363,864


364,909

Total

2,260,160


2,260,160


2,260,160


2,260,160









McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, July 30, 2022


1,895,035

$1,895

365,125

$365

$0

$78,989









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







2,857

Balance, October 29, 2022


1,895,035

$1,895

365,125

$365

$0

$81,530









Conversion of Class B


100

-

(100)

-


-

to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)







(1,212)









Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)







(233)









Net earnings







1,729

Balance, January 28, 2023


1,895,135

$1,895

365,025

$365

$0

$81,814









Conversion of Class B


600

1

(600)

(1)


-

to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







2,084

Balance, April 29, 2023


1,895,735

$1,896

364,425

$364

$0

$83,582











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, July 29, 2023


1,895,949

$1,896

364,211

$364

$0

$84,657









Conversion of Class B


385

-

(385)

-



to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







3,222

Balance, October 28, 2023


1,896,334

$1,896

363,826

$364

$0

$87,563









Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class A common stock)







(1,421)









Cash Dividend ($0.64 per Class B common stock)







(272)









Net earnings







1,636

Balance, January 27, 2024


1,896,334

$1,896

363,826

$364

$0

$87,506









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class A common stock)







(265)









Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)







(51)









Net earnings







2,051

Balance, April 27, 2024


1,896,334

$1,896

363,826

$364

$0

$89,241









McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








Nine Months Ended



April 27,


April 29,



2024

2023






Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Net earnings


$6,909


$6,670






Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities


1,509


(34)






Net cash provided by operating activities


8,418


6,636






Cash Flows from Investing Activities:










Proceeds from sale of land


1,985


-






Capital expenditures


(937)


(702)






Purchase of securities


(21,519)


(10,608)






Proceeds from sale of securities


15,681


2,535






Net cash used in investing activities


(4,790)


(8,775)






Cash Flows from Financing Activities:










Dividends paid


(2,325)


(2,077)






Net cash used in financing activities


(2,325)


(2,077)






Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents


1,303


(4,217)






Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year


18,329


15,315






Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period


$19,632


$11,098






SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

