Qudian Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were RMB55.8 million (US$7.7 million), compared to RMB21.9 million for the same period of last year

Net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB73.6 million (US$10.2 million), compared to net income of RMB414.3 million for the same period of last year; net loss per diluted ADS was RMB0.38 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB73.5 million (US$10.2 million), compared to Non-GAAP net income of RMB416.0 million for the same period of last year. We exclude share-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS was RMB0.38 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2024

"We are pleased to announce the exciting advancements in the development of our smart last-mile delivery business, which generated approximately RMB53.8 million in revenue in first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.3 million for the first quarter of 2023," said Mr. Min Luo, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qudian. "Moving forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to executing our business transition and simultaneously maintaining prudent cash management to safeguard our balance sheet."

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB55.8 million (US$7.7 million), representing an increase of 155.5% from RMB21.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Sales income and others increased to RMB55.8 million (US$7.7 million), which was mostly attributable to sales income generated by last-mile delivery business, compared with RMB21.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, which was mainly attributable to sales income generated by QD Food business. We have completely wound down the QD Food business in 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses increased to RMB128.4 million (US$17.8 million) from RMB83.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Cost of revenues increased to RMB58.0 million (US$8.0 million), which was mostly derived from cost related to last-mile delivery business, compared with RMB22.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, which mainly comprises cost related to QD Food business.

General and administrative expenses increased by 11.8% to RMB57.3 million (US$7.9 million) from RMB51.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff head count as the Company continues to explore new business opportunities, which led to a corresponding increase in staff salaries.

Research and development expenses increased by 51.5% to RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million) from RMB10.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff head count as the Company continues to explore new business opportunities, which led to a corresponding increase in staff salaries.

Loss from operations was RMB72.5 million (US$10.0 million), compared to RMB28.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Interest and investment income, net decreased by 77.5% to RMB54.2 million (US$7.5 million) from RMB241.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of income from investments in the first quarter of 2024.

Gain/(loss) on derivative instrument was a loss of RMB36.5 million (US$5.1 million), compared to a gain of RMB286.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of realized investment income of derivative instrument in the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB73.6 million (US$10.2 million), compared to net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders of RMB414.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net loss per diluted ADS was RMB0.38 (US$0.05).

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB73.5 million (US$10.2 million), compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian's shareholders of RMB416.0 in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS was RMB0.38 (US$0.05).

Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB7,040.0 million (US$975.0 million) and restricted cash of RMB53.6 million (US$7.4 million).

For the first quarter of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was RMB112.8 million (US$15.6 million), mainly due to payments for labor-related costs and expenses and purchase of time and structured deposit. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB111.1 million (US$15.4 million), mainly due to the net proceeds from the redemption of short-term investments, and partially offset by purchase of property and equipment for the construction of the Company's innovation park. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB190.0 million (US$26.3 million), mainly due to the repurchase of ordinary shares.

Last-mile Delivery Business

In response to the surging demand for cross-border e-commerce transactions, the Company has proactively sought innovative logistic services and solutions to meet global consumers' expectations for swift and top-tier delivery services. In December 2022, the Company launched its last-mile delivery services under the brand name of "Fast Horse." The business was initially launched on a trial basis and has gradually achieved meaningful scale in Australia during the second quarter of 2023. As of the date of this release, the Company's last-mile delivery service is available in Australia and New Zealand.

Update on Share Repurchase

As previously disclosed, the Company established a share repurchase program in June 2022, under which the Company may purchase up to US$200 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs over a 24-month period. From the launch of the share repurchase program on June 13, 2022 to the date of this release, the Company has in aggregate purchased 64.3 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$113.0 million (an average price of $1.8 per ADS) pursuant to the share repurchase program.

Subsequently, our Board has approved a new share repurchase program in March 2024 to purchase up to US$300 million worth of Class A ordinary shares or ADSs in the next 36 months starting from June 13, 2024, in addition to the existing share repurchase program established on June 13, 2022, scheduled to conclude on June 12, 2024.

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a consumer-oriented technology company. The Company historically focused on providing credit solutions to consumers. Qudian is exploring innovative logistics services to satisfy consumers' demand for e-commerce transactions by leveraging its technology capabilities.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qudian.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders, a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders helps identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. We believe that Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss /income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. Qudian may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qudian's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Qudian's goal and strategies; Qudian's expansion plans; Qudian's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Qudian's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products; Qudian's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers, business partners and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qudian's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Qudian does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

















Three months ended March 31, (In thousands except for number

2023

2024 of shares and per-share data)





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues:











Sales income and others

21,859

55,849

7,735













Total revenues

21,859

55,849

7,735













Operating cost and expenses:











Cost of revenues

(22,806)

(58,036)

(8,038) Sales and marketing

(2,629)

(105)

(15) General and administrative

(51,201)

(57,261)

(7,931) Research and development

(10,466)

(15,853)

(2,196) Expected credit reversal for receivables and other assets 5,900

3,223

446 Impairment loss from other assets

(2,661)

(350)

(48) Total operating cost and expenses

(83,863)

(128,382)

(17,782) Other operating income

33,144

22

3













Loss from operations

(28,860)

(72,511)

(10,044) Interest and investment income, net

241,287

54,187

7,505 Gain/(Loss) from equity method investments

1,314

(1,377)

(191) Gain/(Loss) on derivative instruments

286,850

(36,517)

(5,058) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net

(1,774)

218

30 Other income

1,605

7,391

1,024 Other expenses

(571)

(247)

(34)













Net income/(loss) before income taxes

499,851

(48,856)

(6,768) Income tax expenses

(85,553)

(24,754)

(3,428)













Net income/(loss)

414,298

(73,610)

(10,196)













Net income/(loss) attributable to Qudian

Inc.'s shareholders

414,298

(73,610)

(10,196)



























Earnings/(Loss) per share for Class A and Class

B ordinary shares:











Basic

1.82

(0.38)

(0.05) Diluted

1.81

(0.38)

(0.05)













Earnings/(Loss) per ADS (1 Class A ordinary

share equals 1 ADSs):











Basic

1.82

(0.38)

(0.05) Diluted

1.81

(0.38)

(0.05)













Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares outstanding:











Basic

227,199,812

194,517,922

194,517,922 Diluted

229,412,998

199,633,026

199,633,026













Other comprehensive loss:











Foreign currency translation adjustment

(4,090)

24,076

3,335













Total comprehensive income/(loss)

410,208

(49,534)

(6,861)













Total comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

410,208

(49,534)

(6,861)

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

































As of December 31,

As of March 31, (In thousands except for number



2023

2024 of shares and per-share data)







(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$ ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



7,207,343

7,039,968 975,024 Restricted cash



59,435

53,644 7,430 Time and structured deposit



1,554,121

1,624,612 225,006 Short-term investments



642,894

316,526 43,838 Accounts receivables



25,877

36,149 5,007 Other current assets



670,277

733,375 101,571 Total current assets



10,159,947

9,804,274 1,357,876













Non-current assets:











Right-of-use assets



164,585

162,276 22,475 Investment in equity method investee



136,804

149,750 20,740 Long-term investments



210,591

210,436 29,145 Property and equipment, net



1,308,338

1,340,884 185,710 Intangible assets



3,093

2,929 406 Other non-current assets



498,838

622,008 86,147 Total non-current assets



2,322,249

2,488,283 344,623













TOTAL ASSETS



12,482,196

12,292,557 1,702,499









































QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

































As of December 31,

As of March 31, (In thousands except for number



2023

2024 of shares and per-share data)







(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB

RMB US$













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term lease liabilities



29,938

19,884 2,754 Derivative instruments-liability



312,870

343,743 47,608 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



299,836

327,459 45,352 Income tax payable



111,842

97,647 13,524 Total current liabilities



754,486

788,733 109,238













Non-current liabilities:







Long-term lease liabilities



39,759

49,688 6,882 Total non-current liabilities



39,759

49,688 6,882 Total liabilities



794,245

838,421 116,120



























Shareholders' equity:











Class A Ordinary shares



132

132 18 Class B Ordinary shares



44

44 6 Treasury shares



(899,628)

(1,082,373) (149,907) Additional paid-in capital



4,033,146

4,031,610 558,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(24,130)

(55) (8) Retained earnings



8,578,387

8,504,778 1,177,898













Total shareholders' equity



11,687,951

11,454,136 1,586,379













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



12,482,196

12,292,557 1,702,499

QUDIAN INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results





Three months ended March 31,





2023

2024 (In thousands except for number







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) of shares and per-share data)



RMB

RMB

US$































Total net income/(loss) attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders

414,298

(73,610)

(10,196) Add: Share-based compensation expenses



1,668

107

15 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders 415,966

(73,503)

(10,181)















Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share-basic



1.83

(0.38)

(0.05) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share-diluted



1.81

(0.38)

(0.05) Weighted average shares outstanding-basic



227,199,812

194,517,922

194,517,922 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted



229,412,998

199,633,026

199,633,026

