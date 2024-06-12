Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
JETZT die PERFEKTE ZEIT für URAN-Investments nutzen! Profitieren vom ENERGIE-BOOM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054 | Ticker-Symbol: C2H
Tradegate
11.06.24
18:31 Uhr
87,50 Euro
-2,00
-2,23 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPA HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,0090,5011:46
87,0090,5009:52
PR Newswire
12.06.2024 23:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For May 2024

PANAMA CITY, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2024:

Operating Data

May
2024

May
2023

% Change

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)




ASM (mm) (1)

2,480.5

2,313.7

7.2 %

RPM (mm) (2)

2,165.6

1,992.9

8.7 %

Load Factor (3)

87.3 %

86.1 %

1.2 p.p.

  1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
  2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
  3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For May 2024, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 7.2%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) also increased by 8.7%, compared to 2023. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.1%, 1.2 percentage points higher than in May 2023.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com .

CPA-G

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.