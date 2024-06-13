Aberforth Partners LLP - Rule 12 of The Singapore Takeover Code

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

13 JUNE2024

XP POWER LIMITED

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT BY ABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), Aberforth Partners LLP announces the following dealing in the ordinary shares of XP Power Limited (the "Shares") on 12 June2024 (the "Dealing"):

Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number of Shares Dealing Price (GBP £) 12 June 2024 Purchase 29,000 15.60

After the Dealing reported above, clients on behalf of whom Aberforth Partners LLP acts as discretionary investment manager hold 1,540,160 Shares representing approximately 6.50 per cent. of the total Shares in issue1.

1The percentage shareholding is computed based on a total of 23,681,754 (excluding treasury shares) as of 12 June 2024 and rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.