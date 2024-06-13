Aberforth Partners LLP - Rule 12 of The Singapore Takeover Code
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
13 JUNE2024
XP POWER LIMITED
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT BY ABERFORTH PARTNERS LLP
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), Aberforth Partners LLP announces the following dealing in the ordinary shares of XP Power Limited (the "Shares") on 12 June2024 (the "Dealing"):
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of Shares
Dealing Price (GBP £)
12 June 2024
Purchase
29,000
15.60
After the Dealing reported above, clients on behalf of whom Aberforth Partners LLP acts as discretionary investment manager hold 1,540,160 Shares representing approximately 6.50 per cent. of the total Shares in issue1.
1The percentage shareholding is computed based on a total of 23,681,754 (excluding treasury shares) as of 12 June 2024 and rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.