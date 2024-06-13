Anzeige
13.06.2024 11:22 Uhr
Suspension of trading with AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares will take place on June 19, 2024

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 13, 2024 to suspend trading with AS "MADARA
Cosmetics" (MDARA, ISIN code: LV0000101624) shares during the company's annual
general meeting of shareholders which will take place on June 19, 2024, based
on the request made by the company. 

Trading is going to be suspended with the start of the company's annual general
shareholders meeting on June 19, 2024 at 11:00 (EEST). 

Trading will be resumed after the publication of the decisions of the annual
general meeting of shareholders. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
