Suspension of trading with AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares will take place on June 19, 2024

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 13, 2024 to suspend trading with AS "MADARA Cosmetics" (MDARA, ISIN code: LV0000101624) shares during the company's annual general meeting of shareholders which will take place on June 19, 2024, based on the request made by the company. Trading is going to be suspended with the start of the company's annual general shareholders meeting on June 19, 2024 at 11:00 (EEST). Trading will be resumed after the publication of the decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.