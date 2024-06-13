University of New South Wales researchers have created vortex generators that can reportedly reduce the operating solar module temperature by up to 2. 5 C. They built two different prototypes, based on aluminum and a conductive 3D printable polymer, and tested them under several scenarios in an experimental setting deployed in Sydney. Scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia have used rectangular vortex generators (VGs) as a passive cooling technique for photovoltaic panels and have found they can reduce the modules' operating temperature by between 1. 5 C and 2. ...

