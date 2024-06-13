Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2H9ZR | ISIN: SE0010520106 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SG
13.06.24
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Enad Global 7 AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Enad Global 7 AB (publ), company
registration number 556923-2837, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Enad Global 7 AB (publ) applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by
the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is
expected to June 17, 2024. The shares are currently traded on First North
Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 88,603,526 shares.

Short Name:           EG7           
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0010520106      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         168020         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 88,603,526       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small Cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary     
------------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
