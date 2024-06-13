Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Enad Global 7 AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Enad Global 7 AB (publ), company registration number 556923-2837, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Enad Global 7 AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to June 17, 2024. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 88,603,526 shares. Short Name: EG7 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010520106 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 168020 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 88,603,526 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.