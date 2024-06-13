Stratodesk Partners with Krisp to Offer Enhanced Audio Clarity in Secure Modern Workspaces

Krisp's AI Noise Cancelation Technology is Now Integrated with NoTouch OS, Enhancing the Audio Experience in Stratodesk's Secure Endpoint Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Stratodesk, the leading innovator of an ultra-secure endpoint operating system (OS) for modern workspaces, announced today a new exciting partnership with Krisp, the leader in AI-powered noise-canceling technology. The two companies collaborated on seamlessly integrating Krisp's advanced AI-powered background noise, voice and echo cancellation solutions into Stratodesk's NoTouch OS, delivering superior audio experiences for users in hybrid and remote work environments.

Stratodesk and Krisp have joined forces to provide shared customers with an advanced solution that elevates audio quality within their VDI/DaaS or Cloud environment, regardless of the communication app (Zoom, Webex, Teams, and others) that the customers use. The integration of Krisp's noise-canceling technology ensures that users experience impeccable audio quality during virtual meetings, calls, and other communications, even amidst background noise and voice. This capability is particularly valuable for BPOs and call centers aiming to enhance their customer experience with more professional and efficient call services.

"In recent years, the demand for seamless, high-quality communication has become critical, especially as more enterprises embrace hybrid and remote work models," said Emanuel Pirker, CEO and Founder at Stratodesk. "Krisp's cutting-edge background noise canceling technology was the obvious choice to integrate into NoTouch OS, providing our users with unmatched audio clarity and further enhancing the secure, modern workspace experience we strive to deliver."

"This partnership signifies a pivotal advancement in modernizing the enterprise audio experience," said Davit Baghdasaryan, Co-Founder and CEO at Krisp. "Stratodesk is at the forefront of secure endpoint solutions with their NoTouch OS, and our noise canceling technology complements their mission to enhance productivity and security. Together, we are redefining the audio experience for enterprises and call centers, ensuring that every call and meeting is as clear and effective as possible."

In conjunction with the seamless product integration, we are thrilled to announce Krisp as a valued member of the Stratodesk Plus program. This exclusive ecosystem offers a wide array of fully integrated partner solutions, all certified to work flawlessly with our NoTouch OS, ensuring product compatibility and customer satisfaction in joint solutions. Now featuring Krisp's certified noise-canceling technology, the enhanced Stratodesk NoTouch OS is available for deployment. To explore this innovative solution, reach out to your preferred channel partner or contact a Krisp or Stratodesk representative today.

About Krisp

Founded in 2017, Krisp pioneered the world's first AI-powered Voice Productivity software. Krisp's Voice AI technology enhances digital voice communication through audio cleansing, noise cancelation, accent localization, and call transcription and summarization. Offering full privacy, Krisp works on-device, across all audio hardware configurations and applications that support digital voice communication. Today, Krisp has transcribed over 20 million calls and processes over 75 billion minutes of voice conversations every month, helping businesses harness the power of voice to unlock higher productivity and deliver better business outcomes.

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk is the leading innovator of the ultra-secure endpoint OS designed to meet the unique demands of modern enterprises. With zero-trust principles embedded in its core, Stratodesk NoTouch OS is the market-leading endpoint OS for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Secure Browsing. The transformative NoTouch OS is the convergence of cost reduction through streamlining IT operations and endpoint management, greater sustainability through endpoint hardware flexibility, and revolutionized endpoint security, user experience, and productivity. For more information on Stratodesk, visit www.stratodesk.com.

