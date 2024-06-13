A research team including scientists from Italian module manufacturer 3Sun has tested new zirconium-doped indium oxide electrodes in commercial heterojunction solar modules. The new electrodes reportedly achieve the same performance as their counterparts based on indium tin oxide and paves the way for lower indium consumption in heterojunction products. A European research group led by Italy's University of Catania has tested the use of zirconium (Zr)-doped indium oxide (In2O3) as a transparent conductive film in the silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar cells developed by module manufacturer 3Sun, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...