Development of a global and sales-oriented marketing strategy for DACH and the international markets of the xSuite Group

Michael Mayr (52) has taken on the newly established role of Head of Global Marketing at the xSuite Group as of 1 June 2024. The marketing expert will strengthen the German software manufacturer's team with his in-depth knowledge of the B2B software business on an international scale, including direct sales, channel sales and services.

Munich native Mayr has already managed marketing teams across the globe and in EMEA. He also brings extensive expertise in the areas of enterprise business solutions, cloud computing and business alliances to the table. This is complemented by his many years of experience in demand generation and B2B SaaS marketing. Before joining xSuite, Michael Mayr was VP Global Alliances OEM and VP Field Marketing at Aras Corporation. Previous positions include Ansys, Basware and SPSS.

Among other things, he will focus on the development and implementation of a global marketing strategy at xSuite. In addition to the DACH region and the markets in Asia and Europe, his activities will target the US market in particular.

"The challenges of international markets go beyond the need to speak different languages and bridge cultural differences they also include understanding the different market requirements in the various regions. Accounting for all of this and developing the right concepts and strategies is a very exciting task that I am very much looking forward to," says Michael Mayr.

Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group: "We are delighted to place the coordination of our global marketing into the capable hands of Michael Mayr. In him, we have gained a highly experienced expert in the fields of international business, strategy, marketing and branding for our team."

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving. Delivering everything from a single source (software components and services). xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We are proud of the superior quality products we offer, proven by the SAP solutions and deployment environment certifications we regularly receive. With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 240 employees across eight locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). The company is ISO 27001 certified.

