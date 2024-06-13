Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics' new Composable Commerce Help Desk Starter Kit enables exceptional customer support capabilities for clients replacing legacy systems with composable architectures.

Customer expectations and business requirements for customer support have matured, and the Composable Commerce Help Desk Starter Kit helps Grid Dynamics' clients meet the complexity of these modern demands.

The Composable Commerce Help Desk Starter Kit is an MVP accelerator, which Grid Dynamics can deploy for clients in 1-2 months, enabling rapid business value and improved operational efficiency.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services, announces the launch of its Composable Commerce Help Desk Starter Kit. This innovative starter kit, including a minimum viable product (MVP) deployable in 1-2 months, empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer support experiences by efficiently managing customer profiles, processing refunds, and handling a myriad of order- and support-related issues.

Businesses transitioning from monolithic solutions to MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) architectures face significant challenges in maintaining comprehensive and responsive customer support. Traditional customer support platforms, while comprehensive, are often rigid and outdated, and lack the flexibility and modern features needed to support today's customer needs. One of the critical gaps in the composable commerce landscape is the absence of a customer support solution that can seamlessly integrate with composable commerce packaged business capabilities (PBCs). To address the market gap, Grid Dynamics created the Composable Commerce Help Desk Starter Kit that powers Freshdesk with commerce customer support capabilities via extensible components pre-integrated with commercetools. The starter kit embraces MACH architecture principles, offering flexibility to integrate with various modular components, unify customer interactions, streamline support processes, and provide personalized experiences.

"By enabling businesses to replace outdated legacy systems with modern, composable architectures, the Composable Commerce Help Desk Starter Kit offers a proven, scalable customer support solution that can be rapidly deployed. The API-first approach and open architecture of the Help Desk Starter Kit are designed with business flexibility in mind, ensuring it is truly future-proof. It is very friendly to 3rd party integrations and unlocks modern, AI-driven customer support experiences. This not only meets the sophisticated demands of today's customers but also drives operational efficiency and business value," said Eugene Steinberg, Technical Fellow at Grid Dynamics.

Visit this page to learn more about this Composable Commerce Help Desk Starter Kit and watch a demo video highlighting its versatility and business value. This starter kit is the latest example of Grid Dynamics' innovation and engineering excellence in support of its GigaCube growth strategy. Schedule a discovery session with the digital commerce experts from Grid Dynamics.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and advanced analytics services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our Composable Commerce Help Desk Starter Kit, our product capabilities, and our company's future growth including with customers and GigaCube strategy.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company's growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed May 2, 2024, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

