DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM 13-Jun-2024 / 10:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 12 June 2024. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with 100% of votes cast. END Enquiries: -- Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG878801114 Category Code: RAG TIDM: THAL LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 Sequence No.: 327857 EQS News ID: 1924655 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)