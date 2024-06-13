DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM 13-Jun-2024 / 10:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 12 June 2024. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with 100% of votes cast. END Enquiries: -- Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

