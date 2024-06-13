Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
13.06.2024 12:31 Uhr
Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM 
13-Jun-2024 / 10:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Results of AGM 
The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 12 June 2024. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice 
previously published were duly passed with 100% of votes cast. 
 
END 
 
 
 
 
 
Enquiries:          -- 
Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 327858 
EQS News ID:  1924659 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924659&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
