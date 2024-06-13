Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Positive Phase 3 Efficacy Data for mRNA-1283, the Company's Next Generation COVID-19 Vaccine

mRNA-1283 met its primary vaccine efficacy endpoint in a Phase 3 trial, demonstrating non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 compared to Spikevax® in participants 12 years of age and older

Higher efficacy was observed in mRNA-1283 compared to Spikevax in adults 18 years of age and older

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that its Phase 3 trial of mRNA-1283, an investigational next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, has met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 compared to Spikevax. The Company also announced that higher efficacy was observed in adults 18 years of age and older compared to Spikevax (mRNA-1273), with a consistent trend observed in the subset of adults age 65 and older. Positive interim immunogenicity results for mRNA-1283 in this study were previously reported in March 2024.

"We are very pleased that mRNA-1283 has now met its primary vaccine efficacy endpoint in Phase 3, and showed higher efficacy in adults compared to Spikevax," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "With five vaccine programs that have achieved positive Phase 3 results, Moderna's platform is consistently demonstrating its ability to address significant unmet needs in public health."

The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05815498) is a randomized, observer-blind, active-controlled study of approximately 11,400 individuals aged 12 years and older. Half of the participants received a 10 µg dose of mRNA-1283, while the other half received a 50 µg dose of mRNA-1273 (Spikevax). Today's vaccine efficacy data are consistent with the previously announced immunogenicity results from the study, which showed that mRNA-1283 had higher neutralizing antibody responses against both Omicron BA.4/5 and ancestral SARS-CoV-2 than mRNA-1273, with the highest geometric mean titer ratios observed in adults and in the subset of participants aged 65 years and older.

In the trial, mRNA-1283 was found to have a similar safety profile to Spikevax. The most commonly solicited side effects were injection site pain, fatigue, headache and myalgia.

Moderna's combination vaccine candidate against influenza and COVID-19, mRNA-1083, includes mRNA-1283. That vaccine candidate recently announced positive results in its separate Phase 3 trial.

Moderna plans to present the Phase 3 clinical data for mRNA-1283 at an upcoming conference as well as submit it for publication. The Company will also engage with regulators on the next steps for the program.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.?

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Spikevax® is a registered trademark of Moderna.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the safety and efficacy of mRNA-1283; and the relative effectiveness of mRNA-1283 compared to Spikevax. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Elise Meyer

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

+1 617-852-7041

Elise.Meyer@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com