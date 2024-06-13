A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Safe Exchange and Pixalate Come Together to Ensure Programmatic Ad Decisioning Better Serves Global Audiences

Safe Exchange deepens its relationship with Pixalate.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the owner of Safe Exchange, announced today its emerging collaboration with Pixalate, the industry leader in ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics.

Safe Exchange, an innovator at the forefront of delivering validated ad metadata, programmatic ad decisioning, and premium monetization, will work with Pixalate to uncover the problems, the potential, and ultimately unveil insights to ensure programmatic ad decision-making evolves to better serve audiences around the world. Safe Exchange utilizes Pixalate's suite of tools to improve trust and transparency in Connected TV (CTV) programmatic advertising, including pre-bid blocklists, Pixalate's post-bid Analytics platform, and the Pixalate Media Rating Terminal (MRT).

Daniel Riddell, Chief Technology Officer at APMC explains, "Pixalate is a natural choice as we explore how publishers can leverage enhanced data points to expose net new revenue while protecting audiences of all types."

Kidoodle.TV, an APMC owned CTV app, consistently ranks among the top 15 Roku CTV apps for open programmatic ad quality in North America and Latin America (LATAM) on Pixalate's CTV Publisher Trust Index, recently earning the No. 2 spot in North America in January 2024.

With an election year estimated at $14 billion unfolding before us, there is considerable opportunity for publishers, but also risk associated with audience and brand protection.

About A Parent Media Co. Inc. and Safe Exchange

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. Safe Exchange offers solutions at the forefront of validated ad metadata, unique monetization, and precise ad decisioning and delivery. With a suite of products, including AdCurate, AdSource, and AdFilter, Safe Exchange creates net new revenue opportunities while securing ad safety for any publisher or audience. Visit www.safex.tv to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/safeexchange

X: https://twitter.com/AParentMediaCo

Media Contact:

Contact | media@safex.tv

ABOUT PIXALATE

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate's platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).www.pixalate.com

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Lindsay Dobson

media@kidoodle.tv

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.