Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured another real estate location for Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant, located within the premier shopping district of 17th Avenue in the city of Calgary, Alberta.

"Opening a Heal on 17th Avenue in Calgary is a strategic choice due to the area's vibrant and bustling atmosphere. Known as one of the city's premier shopping and dining districts, 17th Avenue attracts a diverse crowd of locals and tourists who are eager to explore new and healthy dining options. The avenue's high foot traffic, combined with its proximity to residential neighborhoods, offices, and recreational spots, ensures a steady stream of potential customers. Additionally, the community's growing focus on health and wellness makes it an ideal market for nutritious and refreshing offerings like ACAI bowls and smoothies made from real fruit and locally sourced ingredients. Establishing a store in this dynamic locale provides excellent visibility and the opportunity to become a favorite among health-conscious consumers in Calgary," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.

"This will be our fifth (5th) Heal location secured in the province of Alberta out of a committed 20 units, so many more still to come as we continue to leverage our franchising experience to accelerate our growth and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees across Canada. We anticipate possession taking place in Q2 and an opening in the fall later this year."

"We anticipate that this location will significantly extend Heal's customer base in a densely populated area that aligns well with the brand's demographics. This presents us with substantial opportunities both in-store and through delivery services. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand serves as a testament to our ability to execute effectively. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development timeline, supplemented by the growth of our franchise program."

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

