Strategic transaction will expand Lyocontract's global footprint and diversify its service offerings

Great Point Partners ("GPP"), a Greenwich-based investment firm focused exclusively on the health care industry, today announced the acquisition of Lyocontract GmbH ("Lyocontract"), a premium independent drug product contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") based in Ilsenburg, Germany.

Founded in 2007, Lyocontract operates from a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility providing aseptic liquid filling, lyophilization, and packaging services. Compliant with the European Union's Annex 1 standards, the Company specializes in the production of liquid and freeze-dried parenteral drugs, distributing globally for both clinical and commercial use.

The acquisition marks the first investment to be sourced and executed by GPP's European team, which is based in the firm's recently opened London office. Consistent with GPP's core strategic focus, GPP's European team aims to help growing health care companies become global and enter the U.S. market.

"Lyocontract has an opportunity to further scale and broaden its offerings and expand its global capabilities at a time when there is growing demand for lyophilization services," said Noah Rhodes, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity at GPP. "We look forward to leveraging our experience strengthening successful CDMOs to solidify Lyocontract's position as a global industry leader."

"Lyocontract has a strong track record of providing highly specialized and critically important manufacturing services to pharmaceutical companies, bringing a powerful combination of experience, expertise and technological capabilities to all of its partnerships," said David Slattery, Senior Vice President at GPP. "This investment underscores GPP's dedication to backing exceptional, proven management teams in businesses with a competitive advantage."

"GPP's capital resources, paired with the firm's strategic and tactical counsel, will be invaluable in helping us further scale Lyocontract's contract manufacturing capabilities and distribution reach," said Dr. Tino Galgon, CEO of Lyocontract. "We look forward to our next chapter as we embark on an exciting phase of growth to deliver products of the highest quality."

Rantum Capital provided debt financing for this acquisition.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.7B of capital (including committed and uncalled capital) in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.

About Lyocontract GmbH

Founded in 2007, Lyocontract GmbH is a premium independent drug product contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") based in Ilsenberg, Germany. Lyocontract operates from a cutting-edge pharmaceutical manufacturing facility to provide aseptic liquid filling, lyophilization, and packaging services. Compliant with the European Union's Annex 1 standards, the company specializes in producing liquid and freeze-dried parenteral drugs, which are distributed globally for both clinical and commercial applications.

