Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions to Distribute in Select European Regions Ingredion's Functional Food and Beverage Ingredients Used by Food Manufacturers to Develop Innovative Nutrition Solutions

The longtime global partnership between Univar Solutions and Ingredion will provide select European regions with a diverse range of specialty ingredients that meet the growing demand for healthier, more sustainable, and flavor-rich products.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions, LLC ("Univar Solutions"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a global provider of specialty ingredients and innovation leader, today announced a significant geo-expansion of their distribution partnership into Germany, Italy, and Switzerland for the food and beverage market. The longtime strategic partners have worked together for more than 30 years in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), providing expansive food portfolios for starches, plant-based proteins, and sweeteners. Univar Solutions and PureCircle by Ingredion also work closely together to deliver stevia flavor modifiers and sweeteners that provide food manufacturers with deep sugar reduction solutions.

"We are extremely pleased to further expand our relationship with Ingredion, a supplier partner with an outstanding global portfolio of nutrition, health, and wellness specialty ingredients," said Nick Powell, SVP and divisional president, Ingredients & Specialties for Univar Solutions. "Univar Solutions and Ingredion are two of the most influential and respected companies known for providing innovative and high-performing ingredient solutions. As we look to positively shape the future of food, our continued partnership over many years reinforces our shared commitment to delivering exceptional ingredients, service, quality, and innovation to customers worldwide. We value Ingredion's trust in us and our dedicated Foodology by Univar Solutions team as we leverage our strong commercial reach to unlock new growth areas for customers worldwide."

With growing health-consciousness and more sustainable nutrition on the minds of consumers, products that provide not only taste but also value and nutrition, and have sustainable origins are in demand. Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly looking for ways to add nutrition, health, and wellness benefits to their products. Together, Ingredion and Univar Solutions can provide manufacturers with a leading, innovative food ingredient portfolio that includes modified, organic, and clean-label starches, plant-based proteins, and Stevia natural sweetener products. Ingredion's food ingredients work in a broad range of applications ranging from bakery and dairy to savoury and beverages. These innovations are designed to enhance product performance and customer appeal, facilitating reductions in fat and sugar content, along with improvements in texture and cost efficiency. Paired with consumer-friendly labeling, these efforts lead to the introduction of higher-quality products in the market.

"We are excited to extend our collaboration with Univar Solutions in key European markets," said Michael O'Riordan, senior vice president of texture and healthful solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific at Ingredion. "This enhanced collaboration will provide our customers with improved access to digital tools and strategic insights for accelerated growth, reflecting our commitment to providing innovative solutions in texture and health. Our combined efforts aim to increase our responsiveness and speed to market, enabling our customers to quickly adapt to consumer trends with relevant ingredient solutions."

From specialty ingredient innovation to recipe testing, food brands of all sizes turn to Foodology by Univar Solutions for help tackling product development challenges. Knowledgeable in-house chefs and food scientists refresh and develop formulas to enhance the efficacy of products through its network of food Solution Centers and test kitchens worldwide. The companies will collaborate within Univar Solutions' Global Solutions Centers, including a flagship location in Essen, Germany. Staffed by leading chemists, food scientists, and application development specialists, these innovation hubs help customers solve product challenges, meet the latest market trends, and take their products to the next level.

Learn more about how the longstanding Univar Solutions and Ingredion partnership is enhancing the eating experience for today's consumers.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

